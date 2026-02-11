Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 25, 2026.

According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 403rd consecutive quarter and 100th year dating back to 1925, that Sonoco has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on February 10, 2026, the Company's dividend provides approximately a 4.1% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 22,500 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.,® we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America's Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek and by USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

...

