COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
|
Well
|
Vertical
Depth
(feet)
|
Completed
Lateral (feet)
| Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
|Williams RM #1
|16,286
|8,186
|31
|Hutto TMM #1
|18,333
|8,836
|31
|Brown Trueheart W #1
|17,663
|8,763
|32
|Brown Trueheart BB #1
|16,584
|7,809
|22
These wells had average initial daily production rates of 29 MMcf per day and average completed lateral lengths of 8,399 feet.
2025 Proved Oil and Gas Reserves
Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated at 7.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe") as compared to 3.8 Tcfe as of December 31, 2024. The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 7.0 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2025 were substantially all natural gas, 41% developed and 99% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $4.5 billion using the Company's average first of month 2025 prices of $3.07 per Mcf of natural gas and $61.98 per barrel of oil. The natural gas price used in determining the December 31, 2025 proved reserve estimates was substantially higher than the price used in 2024 of $1.84 per Mcf which allowed for the inclusion of certain proved undeveloped locations in the 2025 reserve report.
Using NYMEX future market prices as of December 31, 2025 of $3.23 per Mcf for natural gas and $56.82 per barrel of oil, as adjusted for the Company's basis differentials, proved reserves would have been 7.2 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $5.2 billion.
The following table reflects the changes in the SEC and NYMEX proved reserve estimates since the end of 2024:
|SEC
|NYMEX
|(Bcfe)
|Proved Reserves:
|Proved Reserves at December 31, 2024
|3,764.1
|7,022.5
|Production
|(450.4
|)
|(450.4
|)
|Extensions and discoveries
|3,737.8
|1,068.6
|Divestitures
|(16.4
|)
|(419.0
|)
|Revisions
|(29.8
|)
|(37.9
|)
|Proved Reserves at December 31, 2025
|7,005.3
|7,183.8
Comstock replaced 823% of its 2025 production under SEC pricing and replaced 229% of its 2025 production under NYMEX pricing.
2026 Budget
In response to improved natural gas prices, the Company currently plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs it is running from eight to nine during 2026. Four of the rigs will be devoted to the Western Haynesville to continue to delineate the new play. As a result, Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in 2026 on its development and exploration projects and $100 million to $150 million on its Western Haynesville midstream system.
Earnings Call Information
Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 12, 2026, to discuss the fourth quarter 2025 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:
.
Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .
If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 12, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|366,440
|$
|287,626
|$
|1,425,857
|$
|1,043,886
|Oil sales
|168
|672
|2,292
|3,597
|Total natural gas and oil sales
|366,608
|288,298
|1,428,149
|1,047,483
|Gas services
|128,775
|78,208
|500,202
|206,097
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|294,431
|(35
|)
|291,938
|875
|Total revenues
|789,814
|366,471
|2,220,289
|1,254,455
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|7,503
|7,707
|40,453
|57,437
|Gathering and transportation
|41,763
|44,434
|166,108
|194,890
|Lease operating
|27,775
|31,379
|122,662
|130,504
|Exploration
|1,321
|-
|10,071
|-
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|157,498
|202,116
|641,163
|795,397
|Impairment of natural gas and oil properties
|29,071
|-
|29,071
|-
|Gas services
|131,057
|72,611
|516,224
|205,407
|General and administrative
|13,801
|10,164
|48,685
|39,435
|Total operating expenses
|409,789
|368,411
|1,574,437
|1,423,070
|Operating income (loss)
|380,025
|(1,940
|)
|645,852
|(168,615
|)
|Other Expenses:
|Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|34,207
|(79,022
|)
|82,537
|10,196
|Other income
|296
|284
|3,144
|1,211
|Interest expense
|(56,060
|)
|(54,616
|)
|(222,797
|)
|(210,621
|)
|Total other expenses
|(21,557
|)
|(133,354
|)
|(137,116
|)
|(199,214
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|358,468
|(135,294
|)
|508,736
|(367,829
|)
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|(71,699
|)
|79,981
|(88,533
|)
|149,075
|Net income (loss)
|286,769
|(55,313
|)
|420,203
|(218,754
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(5,850
|)
|(2,816
|)
|(24,592
|)
|(10,897
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Comstock
|$
|280,919
|$
|(58,129
|)
|$
|395,611
|$
|(229,651
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.98
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|1.43
|$
|(0.76
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.97
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|1.43
|$
|(0.76
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|291,097
|290,170
|290,779
|287,010
|Diluted
|294,569
|290,170
|294,131
|287,010
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Natural gas production (MMcf)
|111,239
|124,128
|450,202
|527,548
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|3
|10
|37
|50
|Total production (MMcfe)
|111,257
|124,185
|450,423
|527,847
|Natural gas sales
|$
|366,440
|$
|287,626
|$
|1,425,857
|$
|1,043,886
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|(2,573
|)
|47,847
|20,135
|207,803
|Total natural gas including hedging
|363,867
|335,473
|1,445,992
|1,251,689
|Oil sales
|168
|672
|2,292
|3,597
|Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
|$
|364,035
|$
|336,145
|$
|1,448,284
|$
|1,255,286
|Average natural gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|3.29
|$
|2.32
|$
|3.17
|$
|1.98
|Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|3.27
|$
|2.70
|$
|3.21
|$
|2.37
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|56.00
|$
|67.20
|$
|61.95
|$
|71.94
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.30
|$
|2.32
|$
|3.17
|$
|1.98
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.27
|$
|2.71
|$
|3.22
|$
|2.38
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|7,503
|$
|7,707
|$
|40,453
|$
|57,437
|Gathering and transportation
|41,763
|44,434
|166,108
|194,890
|Lease operating
|27,775
|31,379
|122,662
|130,504
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|8,172
|6,282
|27,463
|24,174
|Total production costs
|$
|85,213
|$
|89,802
|$
|356,686
|$
|407,005
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.11
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.38
|0.36
|0.37
|0.37
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.25
|0.25
|0.27
|0.25
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.07
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.78
|Unhedged operating margin
|77
|%
|69
|%
|75
|%
|61
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|77
|%
|73
|%
|75
|%
|68
|%
|Gas services revenues
|$
|128,775
|$
|78,208
|$
|500,202
|$
|206,097
|Gas services expenses
|131,057
|72,611
|516,224
|205,407
|Gas services margin
|$
|(2,282
|)
|$
|5,597
|$
|(16,022
|)
|$
|690
|Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:
|Unproved property acquisitions
|$
|18,113
|$
|18,448
|$
|54,670
|$
|106,386
|Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions
|$
|18,113
|$
|18,448
|$
|54,670
|$
|106,386
|Exploration and Development:
|Development leasehold
|$
|4,616
|$
|1,308
|$
|14,562
|$
|13,461
|Exploratory drilling and completion
|145,110
|138,565
|490,429
|354,557
|Development drilling and completion
|101,952
|92,235
|517,375
|503,550
|Other development costs
|18,113
|8,325
|32,493
|30,500
|Total exploration and development capital expenditures
|$
|269,791
|$
|240,433
|$
|1,054,859
|$
|902,068
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|286,769
|$
|(55,313
|)
|$
|420,203
|$
|(218,754
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(36,780
|)
|126,869
|(62,402
|)
|197,607
|Impairment of natural gas and oil properties
|29,071
|-
|29,071
|-
|Exploration expense
|1,321
|-
|10,071
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(294,431
|)
|35
|(291,938
|)
|(875
|)
|Adjustment to income taxes
|60,168
|(25,333
|)
|54,852
|(46,981
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) (1)
|$
|46,118
|$
|46,258
|$
|159,857
|$
|(69,003
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.54
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted shares outstanding
|294,570
|292,983
|294,131
|287,010
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|286,769
|$
|(55,313
|)
|$
|420,203
|$
|(218,754
|)
|Interest expense
|56,060
|54,616
|222,797
|210,621
|Income taxes
|71,699
|(79,981
|)
|88,533
|(149,075
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|157,498
|202,116
|641,163
|795,397
|Exploration
|1,321
|-
|10,071
|-
|Impairment of natural gas and oil properties
|29,071
|-
|29,071
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(36,780
|)
|126,869
|(62,402
|)
|197,607
|Stock-based compensation
|5,627
|3,881
|21,222
|15,261
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(294,431
|)
|35
|(291,938
|)
|(875
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
|$
|276,834
|$
|252,223
|$
|1,078,720
|$
|850,182
(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets, impairment of natural gas and oil properties and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairment of natural gas and oil properties, unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments, (gain) loss on sale of assets and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING CASH FLOW (1) :
|Net income (loss)
|$
|286,769
|$
|(55,313
|)
|$
|420,203
|$
|(218,754
|)
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(36,780
|)
|126,869
|(62,402
|)
|197,607
|Deferred income taxes
|71,497
|(57,754
|)
|91,982
|(124,919
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|157,498
|202,116
|641,163
|795,397
|Impairment of natural gas and oil properties
|29,071
|-
|29,071
|-
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|3,051
|2,957
|11,976
|11,476
|Stock-based compensation
|5,627
|3,881
|21,222
|15,261
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(294,431
|)
|35
|(291,938
|)
|(875
|)
|Operating cash flow
|$
|222,302
|$
|222,791
|$
|861,277
|$
|675,193
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|(62,396
|)
|(18,989
|)
|(60,496
|)
|56,584
|(Increase) decrease in other current assets
|(6,634
|)
|(22,144
|)
|17,518
|(22,893
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|70,932
|85,395
|81,308
|(88,547
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|224,204
|$
|267,053
|$
|899,607
|$
|620,337
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|FREE CASH FLOW (2) :
|Operating cash flow
|$
|222,302
|$
|222,791
|$
|861,277
|$
|675,193
|Less:
|Exploration and development capital expenditures
|(269,791
|)
|(240,433
|)
|(1,054,859
|)
|(902,068
|)
|Midstream capital expenditures
|(60,535
|)
|(38,638
|)
|(223,592
|)
|(85,377
|)
|Other capital expenditures
|(17,780
|)
|(558
|)
|(17,893
|)
|(2,264
|)
|Contributions from midstream partnership
|59,000
|24,500
|215,500
|60,500
|Free cash deficit from operations
|$
|(66,804
|)
|$
|(32,338
|)
|$
|(219,567
|)
|$
|(254,016
|)
|Acquisitions
|(18,113
|)
|(18,448
|)
|(54,670
|)
|(106,386
|)
|Proceeds from divestitures
|413,702
|-
|428,868
|1,214
|Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity
|$
|328,785
|$
|(50,786
|)
|$
|154,631
|$
|(359,188
|)
(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,930
|$
|6,799
|Accounts receivable
|242,545
|174,846
|Derivative financial instruments
|19,206
|4,865
|Other current assets
|75,257
|97,524
|Total current assets
|360,938
|284,034
|Property and equipment, net
|6,215,494
|5,688,389
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|94,733
|73,777
|$
|7,007,062
|$
|6,382,097
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|501,695
|$
|421,814
|Accrued costs
|153,248
|146,173
|Operating leases
|46,937
|35,927
|Derivative financial instruments
|27,636
|8,940
|Total current liabilities
|729,516
|612,854
|Long-term debt
|2,809,066
|2,952,090
|Deferred income taxes
|437,098
|345,116
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|66,757
|Long-term operating leases
|47,692
|37,740
|Asset retirement obligation
|20,787
|33,996
|Total liabilities
|4,044,159
|4,048,553
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|146,527
|146,130
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,376,053
|1,366,274
|Accumulated earnings
|1,124,230
|728,619
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock
|2,646,810
|2,241,023
|Noncontrolling interest
|316,093
|92,521
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,962,903
|2,333,544
|$
|7,007,062
|$
|6,382,097
CONTACT: Ron Mills
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834...
