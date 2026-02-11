Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter And Annual 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) has released its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Piedmont's website at to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an audio web cast for Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET during which the Company's management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty TrustTM (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier“Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client's workplace experience.

