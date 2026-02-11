Ascendis Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
| Total Revenue
(In EUR'000s)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Commercial products
|240,092
|72,130
|683,572
|225,728
|Services and clinical supply
|4,780
|5,933
|18,008
|15,570
|Licenses
|2,628
|95,853
|5,630
|122,343
|Milestones
|-
|-
|12,922
|-
|Total revenue
|247,500
|173,916
|720,132
|363,641
| Commercial Products Revenue
(In EUR'000s)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue from commercial products
|YORVIPATH®
|186,677
|13,584
|477,412
|28,727
|SKYTROFA®
|53,415
|58,546
|206,160
|197,001
|Total revenue from commercial products
|240,092
|72,130
|683,572
|225,728
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were €78 million, compared to €79 million during the same period in 2024. R&D expenses for 2025 were €304 million compared to €307 million in 2024. The lower R&D expenses were driven by the completion of clinical trials and development activities within our Endocrinology Rare Disease pipeline partially offset by reversal (income) of prior period write-downs related to YORVIPATH pre-launch inventory.
Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were €136 million, compared to €80 million during the same period in 2024. SG&A expenses for 2025 were €458 million compared to €291 million in 2024. Higher SG&A expenses were primarily due to the continued impact from global commercial expansion, including global launch activities for YORVIPATH.
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were €214 million compared to €160 million during the same period in 2024. Total operating expenses for 2025 were €761 million compared to €598 million in 2024.
Net finance expenses were €38 million in the fourth quarter compared to €33 million in the same period in 2024. Net finance expenses for 2025 were €93 million compared to €74 million in 2024. The full year net finance expense increase was driven primarily by non-cash items.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €34 million, or €0.55 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €38 million, or €0.64 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024. For the full year 2025, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €228 million, or €3.76 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €378 million, or €6.53 per share (basic and diluted) in 2024.
As of December 31, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had cash and cash equivalents totaling €616 million compared to €560 million as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had 61,977,408 ordinary shares outstanding, including 597,096 ordinary shares represented by ADSs held by the company.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Ascendis Pharma will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.
Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or register in advance for the teleconference here. The link to the live webcast will also be available on the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on this section of the Ascendis Pharma website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, Ascendis uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis' future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis' expectation for durable, long-term growth, including its expectation to generate approximately €500 million in operating cash flow in 2026 and to deliver at least €5 billion in global annual product revenue by 2030; (ii) Ascendis' expectations with respect to the commercial launches of TransCon PTH in additional countries; (iii) the PDUFA goal date for FDA review of TransCon CNP; (iv) the timing of EMA's decision on potential use of TransCon CNP in pediatric achondroplasia; (v) the timing of enrollment completion of the label expansion trial in infants with achondroplasia, reACHin; (vi) the timing of Week 78 COACH data update; (vii) the planned new trials to support TransCon CNP + TransCon hGH treatment in additional indications; (viii) the timing of median OS data for the oncology program; (ix) the clinical entry of TransCon semaglutide; (x) the clinical entry of TransCon aVEGF program in 2026; (xi) Ascendis' ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company; and (xii) Ascendis' use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers, distributors and service providers for Ascendis' products and product candidates; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in Ascendis' development programs or on-market products; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen expenses related to Ascendis' development programs; unforeseen selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis' business generally; delays in the development of its programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; Ascendis' ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis' business in general, see Ascendis' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 12, 2025, and Ascendis' other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, SKYTROFA®, and YORVIPATH® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.
© February 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.
| Investor Contacts:
Chad Fugere
Ascendis Pharma
...
| Media Contact:
Melinda Baker
Ascendis Pharma
...
| Patti Bank
ICR Healthcare
...
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
| Ascendis Pharma A/S
Consolidated Statements of Profit or (Loss) and Other Comprehensive Income or (Loss)
(In EUR'000s, except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated Statement of Profit or (Loss)
|Revenue
|247,500
|173,916
|720,132
|363,641
|Cost of sales
|(23,598
|)
|(14,023
|)
|(94,915
|)
|(44,258
|)
|Gross profit
|223,902
|159,893
|625,217
|319,383
|Research and development expenses
|(78,151
|)
|(79,294
|)
|(303,621
|)
|(307,004
|)
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|(135,855
|)
|(80,216
|)
|(457,867
|)
|(291,142
|)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|9,896
|383
|(136,271
|)
|(278,763
|)
|Share of profit/(loss) of associates
|1,328
|(4,575
|)
|16,308
|(20,060
|)
|Finance income
|24,061
|26,233
|113,999
|25,609
|Finance expenses
|(61,990
|)
|(59,425
|)
|(206,687
|)
|(100,027
|)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|(26,705
|)
|(37,384
|)
|(212,651
|)
|(373,241
|)
|Income taxes (expenses)
|(6,857
|)
|(1,085
|)
|(15,383
|)
|(4,843
|)
|Net profit/(loss) for the year
|(33,562
|)
|(38,469
|)
|(228,034
|)
|(378,084
|)
|Attributable to owners of the Company
|(33,562
|)
|(38,469
|)
|(228,034
|)
|(378,084
|)
|Basic earnings/(loss) per share
|€
|(0.55
|)
|€
|(0.64
|)
|€
|(3.76
|)
|€
|(6.53
|)
|Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
|€
|(0.55
|)
|€
|(0.64
|)
|€
|(3.76
|)
|€
|(6.53
|)
|Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income or (Loss)
|Net profit/(loss) for the year
|(33,562
|)
|(38,469
|)
|(228,034
|)
|(378,084
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss):
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|(490
|)
|830
|(3,538
|)
|1,062
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax
|(490
|)
|830
|(3,538
|)
|1,062
|Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax
|(34,052
|)
|(37,639
|)
|(231,572
|)
|(377,022
|)
|Attributable to owners of the Company
|(34,052
|)
|(37,639
|)
|(231,572
|)
|(377,022
|)
| Ascendis Pharma A/S
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In EUR'000s)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|3,710
|4,028
|Property, plant and equipment
|146,479
|98,714
|Investments in associates
|32,526
|13,575
|Other receivables
|10,870
|2,317
|193,585
|118,634
|Current assets
|Inventories
|301,533
|295,609
|Trade receivables
|141,333
|166,280
|Income tax receivables
|1,781
|1,775
|Other receivables
|14,582
|9,385
|Prepayments
|33,715
|28,269
|Cash and cash equivalents
|616,041
|559,543
|1,108,985
|1,060,861
|Total assets
|1,302,570
|1,179,495
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
|8,322
|8,149
|Distributable equity
|(171,143
|)
|(113,855
|)
|Total equity
|(162,821
|)
|(105,706
|)
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|385,254
|365,080
|Contract liabilities
|1,123
|5,000
|Deferred tax liabilities
|9,623
|7,258
|396,000
|377,338
|Current liabilities
|Convertible notes, matures in April 2028
|Borrowings
|429,391
|458,207
|Derivative liabilities
|256,231
|150,670
|685,622
|608,877
|Other current liabilities
|Borrowings
|57,141
|33,329
|Contract liabilities
|4,944
|936
|Trade payables and accrued expenses
|90,657
|96,394
|Other liabilities
|58,204
|67,956
|Income tax payables
|6,427
|1,222
|Provisions
|166,396
|99,149
|383,769
|298,986
|1,069,391
|907,863
|Total liabilities
|1,465,391
|1,285,201
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,302,570
|1,179,495
