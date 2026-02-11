Tectonic Therapeutic To Host Virtual KOL Event And Discussion Of TX2100, A Novel Approach For The Treatment Of Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, On February 24, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event and TX2100 discussion on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will feature Hanny Al-Samkari, MD (Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School), who will join company management. During the event, the management team will review the target, mechanistic rationale, and preclinical evidence supporting its GPCR antagonist strategy for TX2100 as a novel approach for the treatment of Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), and Dr. Al-Samkari will provide clinical context on HHT, including disease burden, significant unmet medical need, and limitations of currently available treatment options. To register, click here.

Tectonic's TX2100 is a GPCR antagonist targeting a signaling pathway implicated in pathological angiogenesis and the development of arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) in HHT. TX2100 represents a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate for the treatment of HHT, the second most common inherited bleeding disorder and a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Tectonic is on track to initiate a Phase 1a clinical trial of TX2100 in healthy volunteers during the first quarter of 2026.

Formal presentations will be followed by a live question and answer session with Dr. Al-Samkari and company management.

About Hanny Al-Samkari, MD

Hanny Al-Samkari, MD, is the Peggy S. Blitz Endowed Chair in Hematology/Oncology at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is a classical hematologist and NIH-funded clinical investigator and serves as the Co-Director of the MGH Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) Center of Excellence. He is the current Chair of the Cure HHT Global Research and Medical Advisory Board.

His clinical and research interests are in hemostasis, thrombosis and hemolysis, with focuses in HHT and other bleeding disorders. As a clinical investigator, Dr. Al-Samkari is an internationally recognized expert in the clinical development of novel therapeutics for these disorders, and serves as the principal investigator for many clinical trials, allowing him to offer new and promising treatment options to patients with these disorders. In his role as Co-Director of the MGH Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia Center of Excellence, Dr. Al-Samkari cares for several hundred patients with HHT and has clinics dedicated to the care of patients with HHT.

Dr. Al-Samkari received his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis, completed his residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (where he also served as Chief Medical Resident), and completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute-Massachusetts General Hospital combined program.

About Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT)

Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) is a rare, inherited vascular disorder affecting an estimated 75,000 people in the United States. It is characterized by fragile, abnormal blood vessels that lead to recurrent bleeding, which can reduce quality of life, result in emergency room visits and hospitalizations, as well as chronic anemia requiring frequent iron infusions and/or blood transfusions. Many patients with HHT also develop arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) in vital organs such as the lungs, brain, and liver that, if left untreated, are at risk of rupturing and can result in serious and potentially life-threatening complications including lung or brain hemorrhage, stroke, heart failure, or death. Despite being a rare disease and the second most common inherited bleeding disorder, there are currently no approved therapies.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODeTM (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the design, objectives, initiation and timing of the ongoing Phase 1a clinical trial for TX2100. These forward-looking statements are based on Tectonic's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Tectonic's clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: the potential that success in preclinical testing and earlier clinical trials does not ensure that later clinical trials will generate the same results or otherwise provide adequate data to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of a product candidate; the impacts of macroeconomic conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, heightened inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets, on Tectonic's business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; Tectonic's ability to realize the benefits of its collaborations and license agreements; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Tectonic's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in Tectonic's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2025, and in other filings that Tectonic makes and will make with the SEC in the future. Tectonic expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investors: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors... (617) 430-7576 Media: Kathryn Morris The Yates Network... (914) 204-6412