Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Publication Of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025


2026-02-11 04:16:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, has today published its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (the“Year-End 2025 Report”).

The Year-End 2025 Report is also available on the Company's website at .

About Oatly
We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally.

For more information, please visit .

Contact person
Brian Kearney, Vice President Investor Relations
E-mail: ..., ...


MENAFN11022026004107003653ID1110729515



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search