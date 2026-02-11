Chiranjeevi Gets Nostalgic, Shares Pics From First Film 'Punadhirallu'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in his celebrated journey in the film industry, spanning nearly five decades now. Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi offered talked about his 1979 film 'Punadhirallu', reflecting the first time he stood in front of the camera. Chiranjeevi also shared pictures from the film's sets, leaving his fans nostalgic.

'A Beautiful Full Moon Story'

In a heartfelt note, the actor wrote, "Today marks the first day in my life that I stood in front of the camera for the movie "Punadhirallu." The excitement, joy, responsibility, and emotions that filled me that day are indescribable in words. That moment still feels like it happened just yesterday or the day before. It was an experience like a beautiful full moon story."

ఈరోజు“పునాదిరాళ్లు” సినిమా కోసం జీవితంలో కెమెరా ముందు నిలిచిన తొలి రోజు. ఆ రోజు నాలో కలిగిన ఆత్రుత, ఆనందం, బాధ్యత, భావోద్వేగం మాటల్లో వర్ణించలేనిది. ఆ క్షణం ఇప్పటికీ నిన్న, మొన్న జరిగిందేమో అన్నట్టు అనిపిస్తుంది. ఒక అందమైన చందమామ కథ లాంటి అనుభూతి. ఈ ప్రత్యేక సందర్భంలో, నాకు... twitter/Rsc6UYmgiK - Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 11, 2026

He went on to express deep gratitude to the film's makers, who offered him with the opportunity. Chiranjeevi added, "On this special occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the director and producer of that film who gave me my first opportunity. With their trust and encouragement, the foundation stones for my journey in acting were laid through the opportunity that came my way. From that day until today, my thanks to all the audience members who have supported and blessed me."

Celebrating 47 Years Since Debut

Earlier in 2025, Chiranjeevi, in another post, thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support. "I, known as 'Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad,' was introduced to you as 'Chiranjeevi' through the film "Pranam Khareedu," and today marks the triumphant completion of 47 years. This film, you breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally. I will forever remain grateful to the Telugu cinema audience for this. To say that I have completed 155 films to date... the reason for this is your selfless "love," he wrote.

22 సెప్టెంబర్ 1978 'కొణిదెల శివ శంకర వరప్రసాద్' అనబడే నేను“ప్రాణం ఖరీదు” చిత్రం ద్వారా 'చిరంజీవిగా' మీకు పరిచయం అయ్యి నేటితో 47 ఏళ్లు దిగ్విజయంగా పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా నాకు నటుడిగా ప్రాణం పోసి.., మీ అన్నయ్యగా, కొడుకుగా, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యుడిగా, ఒక మెగాస్టార్ గా.. అనుక్షణం... twitter/1VSVTu9Kkz - Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 22, 2025

On the Work Front

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which performed well at the box office. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' also features Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)