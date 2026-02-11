Ice Hockey League: Angmo Shines As Semi-Final Fixtures Are Confirmed

Thinles Angmo delivered a match-winning four-goal performance to send Changla Lamos into the semi-finals on Day fourteen of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium. According to a release, the final day of the league stage also witnessed wins for Shakar Chiktan Royals, Kharu Falcons and Sham Wolves, while in the women's game, Kharu Eagles and Shakar Chiktan Queens played out a draw. The semi-final line-up is now confirmed, with the women's fixtures set to see Sham Eagles face Changla Lamos and Kharu Eagles take on Shakar Chiktan Queens, followed by men's clashes between Humas Warriors and Changthang Shans, and Purig Warriors against Shakar Chiktan Royals.

Match Summaries from the Final League Day

Shakar Chiktan Royals vs Changla Blasters

Shakar Chiktan Royals opened the day with a 5-4 win over Changla Blasters, holding off a late surge to take the points. Hamid Khan put the Royals in front in the fourth minute with a wrist shot, but Stanzin Namgyal replied in the sixth to level it up. The Royals regained control late in the first period as Ashiq Hussain and Mohd Iqbal converted tap-ins in the closing minutes to make it 3-1. Changla stayed in touch through the second period, with Stanzin scoring the only goal of the frame, his second of the game, again with a wrist shot. The Royals responded through Sobir Hussain's backhanded tap-in and Asgar Ali's finish to take their tally to five. Stanzin then struck twice in quick succession late on to bring the Blasters within one at 5-4, but the Royals held on to close out the win.

Kharu Falcons vs Maryul Spawos

Kharu Falcons beat Maryul Spawos 7-5 in a fast-paced game with five equalisers. Rigzin Dorjey opened in the second minute, before Jigmat Choster levelled with a wrist flick and then put Falcons ahead with a tap-in. Ajaz Ali equalised, and Srangtot's second goal restored Spawos' lead. In the second period, Skalzang Phunchok made it level, Choster's third, a sliding drag shot, put Kharu back in front, and Thinles Namgyal equalised in the same minute to send the game tied into the third. Choster struck again with his fourth wrist flick, but Stanzin Tundup's slap shot levelled it once more. Rigzen Punchok then sealed it late with a slap shot and a wrist flick to secure the win for the Kharu Falcons.

Changla Lamos vs Humas Queens

Changla Lamos sealed a women's semi-final place with a 5-4 win over Humas Queens, powered by Thinles Angmo's four-goal haul. Thinles opened the scoring with a tap-in midway through the first period, but Jigmet Digchen Skitla levelled in the final minute with a tap-in. Humas moved ahead in the second through Captain Nuzhat Fatima, before Thinles swung the game in the third, first equalising with a tap-in, then scoring two more in succession with a wrist shot and a drag shot to put Changla two goals clear. Nuzhat responded with a tap-in to keep the chase alive, but Padma Yangzes added Changla's fifth with a tap-in. Nuzhat struck again with a drag shot in the final minute, but Humas could not draw level. The win confirms Changla Lamos' semi-final against Sham Eagles.

Sham Wolves vs Zanskar Chadar Tamers

Sham Wolves closed the men's league stage with a 10-1 win over Zanskar Chadar Tamers. Jigmet Tharchin and Chinba Sonam put the Wolves in control in the first period with tap-ins. The second period widened the gap as Nima Dorjey scored twice in quick succession, before Jigmet Chotar, captain Stanzin Chosphel and Chinba Sonam, scoring his second in the final minute, added further tap-ins to take Sham's tally to seven. Rinchen Wangyal replied for the Tamers with a drag shot. Sham continued to pile on goals in the third. Stanzin struck with a slap shot, Nawang Namgyal added a wrist flick, and Sonam Otzer finished with a drag flick in the final three seconds to complete the result.

Kharu Eagles vs Shakar Chiktan Queens

The final league-stage fixture ended 1-1 between Kharu Eagles and Shakar Chiktan Queens, confirming Kharu Eagles in second place for the semi-finals based on their points table position. The opening period was scoreless despite chances at both ends. Captain Yangchan Palmo broke the deadlock in the second period, scoring with a wrist flick from the left in the sixth minute in favour of the Eagles. Shakar Chiktan Queens drew level in the third as Tsewang Lhadol tapped in the equaliser in the 13th minute to secure the tie.

Final League Standings

Humas Warriors, Kangs Sing, Purig Warriors and Changthang Shans all retained their positions in first through fourth. Shakar Chiktan Royals also held firm in fifth, and Sham Wolves stayed sixth. Kharu Falcons climbed one place from eighth to seventh, pushing Zanskar Chadar Tamers down one spot from seventh to eighth. Changla Blasters remained ninth, while United Nubra retained 10th, and Maryul Spawo stayed 11th.

Sham Eagles retained top spot. Kharu Eagles also held on to second, while Shakar Chiktan Queens stayed third. Changla Lamos moved up one place from fifth to fourth, pushing Humas Queens down one spot from fourth to fifth. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)