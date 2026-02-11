No Compromise On Law And Order Tolerated: Uttarakhand CM Dhami To DGP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday stated in strong terms that "no compromise with law and order will be tolerated" in the state. He directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that FIRs are registered immediately in all types of crimes and that strict and effective action is taken against criminals, a release said.

CM Pushkar Dhami was reviewing the law and order situation of the state during a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence today.

Crackdown on Organised Crime

The Chief Minister specifically instructed officials to maintain strict surveillance on habitual and organised criminals. "He said that such elements should be identified and that strict legal action must be taken against them under relevant laws, to reinforce the rule of law and reassure the public."

Enhanced Policing and Surveillance

CM Dhami said that the police should work with full alertness, proactiveness, and accountability. "The functioning of police stations and outposts should be further strengthened, and patrolling and surveillance should be increased in sensitive areas." He also directed that special drives be conducted to improve traffic management and security arrangements in urban areas, it said.

Vision for a 'Crime-Free Uttarakhand'

The Chief Minister said that criminals will not be spared under any circumstances. "Strictest action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands, anti-social elements, and those who attempt to disturb the peace of the state." He clearly told officials that results must be visible and the public should feel secure.

The Chief Minister said that his government is working with the resolve of creating a "Crime-Free Uttarakhand." "Peace, security, and good governance are the government's top priorities. Ensuring the safety of citizens is the responsibility of the administration, and negligence at any level will not be tolerated."

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct regular reviews of law and order-related matters and ensure accountability at every level, so that the rule of law in the state becomes stronger.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Home Secretary, ADGP (Law and Order), Garhwal Commissioner, and other senior police and government officials. (ANI)

