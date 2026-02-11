Rahul Gandhi Links Hardeep Puri To Epstein Files Minister Hits Back

Gandhi links Puri, Ambani to Epstein files

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he possesses verified information linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to the recently released US Department of Justice files on Jeffrey Epstein. Addressing reporters, the Rae Bareli MP questioned why Ambani, whose name reportedly appeared in the Epstein-related files, has not been jailed. "I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani." He further claimed that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US nuclear deal and criticised the government's handling of sensitive issues.

Hardeep Puri dismisses allegations as 'buffoonery'

Responding to Gandhi's remarks, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Rae Bareli MP and dismissed the allegations as baseless, describing them as "elements of buffoonery" and having "entertainment value." Earlier in the day, Gandhi raised the issue in a speech in the House, asking why an industrialist, whose name appears in the files released by the US Justice Department, was not facing legal consequences. Soon after Gandhi's remarks, Puri addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Puri criticised Gandhi for walking out of the Lok Sabha after delivering his speech. "We have a youth leader (Rahul Gandhi) who placed a few things before the Parliament today. He has a habit of making baseless allegations. There are two kinds of leaders: those who assume responsibility in the political system and dedicate their lives to social service, transforming the country, and those who devote their lives and ensure that, during their lifetime, the country moves from the 10th-largest economy to the 3rd-largest," Puri said. Mocking Gandhi, the Union Minister added, "What Rahul Gandhi does has a lot of entertainment value! On one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country and work around the clock, and then you have elements of buffoonery."

Puri clarifies official interactions

Puri clarified that any contact he had with Epstein was limited to official interactions over eight years and had no connection to the sexual abuse allegations. "These facts are known in the public domain. Three million emails have been released. I was in New York for eight years, from May 2009, when I was appointed India's Ambassador to the UN. In 2017, I became Minister. There are references to possibly three or four meetings in eight years. Any contact I had with him has no connection to the serious allegations of sexual abuse filed by victims," he explained.

BJP to file privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that BJP members in the Lok Sabha will file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and making baseless statements." "We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, they have to give notice and substantiate the allegation," Rijiju said.

He also criticised Gandhi's conduct in the House, noting that the Congress leader left immediately after his speech instead of listening to replies. "Rahul Gandhi deliberately does this repeatedly. After his speech, which is normally full of lies and allegations, he runs away. It is very unfortunate that we don't have a very serious nature or a person with a serious character befitting the position of the Leader of the Opposition," Rijiju added.

MEA had earlier dismissed 'trashy' claims

Earlier on January 31, the Ministry of External Affairs had dismissed references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Epstein files, calling them "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt." (ANI)

