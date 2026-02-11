Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Direct Tax Kitty Up 9.4 Pc To Rs 19.44 Lakh Cr Till Feb 10 This Fiscal

2026-02-11 03:19:56
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Net direct tax collection grew 9.4 per cent to about Rs 19.44 lakh crore in the current fiscal till February 10 on slower refunds and higher corporate tax mop-up.

Data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday showed that net corporate tax collection grew 14.51 per cent to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91 per cent to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore.


Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 50,279 crore between April 1 and February 10, almost flat as compared to the same period last year.

Tax refund issuance nosedived 18.82 per cent to Rs 3.34 lakh crore during the period.

Gross direct tax collection increased 4.09 per cent to Rs 22.78 lakh crore till February 10 of this fiscal. This includes gross corporate tax and non-corporate tax mop-up of Rs 10.88 lakh crore and Rs 11.39 lakh crore, respectively.

Kashmir Observer

