Budget Envisages Total Expenditure Of Rs 53.47 Lakh Crore For 2026-27: FM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government has envisaged a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the next financial year, up 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal ending March 31.

According to the revised estimate, the size of the Budget for the current fiscal is Rs 49.64 lakh crore, lower from Rs 50.65 lakh crore estimated in February 2025. The Budget for fiscal 2024-25 was at Rs 46.52 lakh crore.

Total expenditure is pegged at Rs 53.47 lakh crore in the next fiscal, much more than tax receipts, she said in reply to a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The government aims for tax receipts of Rs 44.04 lakh crore, 8 per cent higher than the previous year.

Talking about capex, she said, the government has made the highest-ever allocation of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, which is 4.4 per cent of the GDP.

Besides, she said, the government is following the fiscal discipline and has projected the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of the GDP or Rs 16.95 lakh crore for FY27.

To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore.

She further said that the focus on the reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio is part of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM).