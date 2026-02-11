3,100 Pak Soldiers Killed In 5 Year Long Anti-Terror Fight
Asif disclosed the number in the National Assembly while responding to the remarks by Leader of Opposition Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who purportedly said the army belongs to only four districts.
“While Achakzai may hold his views, he should not attack the military. The Pakistan Army is not the army of any province or district. Its character is national,” Asif said.
Citing the data, he said that 3,141 army personnel have been killed in the past five years across Pakistan.“In this war against terrorism, we suffer losses every day,” he said.
Asif said that 170 officers, 212 Junior Commissioned Officers and 2,759 soldiers have been killed from 2021 to February 2026.
