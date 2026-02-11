CBSE To Adopt On-Screen Marking From 2026

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement on-screen marking (OSM) for evaluation of Class 12 answer books from this year, according to officials.

However, evaluation of class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before, they said.

“In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The official explained the move will improve coordination and reduce manual intervention, besides eliminating totalling errors.

“The option for digital marking is not only environmentally sustainable but will ensure faster evaluation with wider teacher participation. Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duties.