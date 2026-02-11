403
Kuwait Embassy In Qatar Celebrates Nat'l Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Embassy in Qatar marked on Wednesday the 65th Independence Day and the 35th Liberation Day, in the presence of a plethora of ministers, officials, ambassadors and dignitaries.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Charge d'Affairs at Kuwait Embassy Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammad Al-Zoghbi conveyed congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government and Kuwaiti people on the national days.
Marking the national days is an occasion to renew loyalty to Kuwait and its leadership, and work to serve Kuwaitis as well as show Kuwait's clear message for peace to the whole world and cement collaboration and friendship among the world's nations and peoples, he added.
The national days mean that Kuwait is the state of peace, and a symbol of humanity, he noted, recalling fathers and grandfathers' sacrifices to make Kuwait a free and independent state in which safety and security prevail.
Al-Zoghbi affirmed Kuwait eagerness to boost the path of GCC member states, enhance cooperation with Arab countries, along backing international community efforts toward international peace and security, and abiding by international legitimacy.
He pointed to the unwavering position of Qatar and its people that supported Kuwait's right during the Iraqi invasion, thus showing the deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations and renewed strategic partnership for collaboration and construction between the two countries.
He stressed that the Kuwait-Qatar relations are special on all levels, and a distinguished model.
He lauded Qatar's potential to host the most important forums and conferences as well as sport events highly praised by all countries across the globe due to good organization and hospitality.
Al-Zoghbi prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security, advance, prosperity and stability to Qatar and Kuwait and their peoples, under the wise leaderships of the two countries - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - to meet the aspirations of the two peoples. (end)
