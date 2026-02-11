MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tersis Technologies Welcomes Daniel "Jack" Gaido, Jr. to Its Board of Directors

Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) a systems-focused energy and infrastructure company advancing regenerative solutions through practical integration, today announced the appointment of Daniel "Jack" Gaido, Jr. to its Board of Directors.







Jack Gaido brings more than 33 years of executive-level experience across enterprise technology, hospitality, utilities, manufacturing, public sector, and government markets. His career spans senior leadership and business development roles within global technology companies and growth-stage organizations, with a consistent focus on infrastructure, enterprise platforms, mobility, and large-scale systems integration.

Jack currently serves as National Sales Director at Syntax USA, where he supports enterprise and public-sector organizations with cloud platforms, licensing, hardware, and services across Oracle, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft ecosystems. Prior to this role, he served as an Oracle Cloud Platform Account Manager at Oracle, Inc., working directly with C-suite executives to transition large enterprise customers from legacy data centers and cloud platforms to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Previously, Jack held Chief Development Officer roles at Blueport, Inc. and Hudini, where he led business development, strategic partnerships, and sales operations within the hospitality, multifamily, and mobility sectors. His experience also includes senior leadership positions at Apple Inc., SAP, Hendricks Investment Holdings, and Square International, where he supported Fortune 1000 clients, global hospitality brands, government agencies, and defense organizations.

"Tersis is building with the assumption that accountability increases with scale," said Antonio Uccello, Founder and Standard Setter of Tersis Technologies. "Jack's background across enterprise infrastructure, cloud platforms, hospitality systems, and regulated environments strengthens our board at a governance level. His experience aligns with the discipline required to operate responsibly within complex industrial and regulatory systems."

Jack served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1979 to 1985 as a Non-Commissioned Officer, with responsibilities in Harrier Attack Aircraft Quality Assurance and Structural Maintenance. He holds education in marketing, Business Administration, Marketing, Travel and Tourism, and brings a systems-oriented, operational perspective to board oversight.

"I joined the Tersis board primarily because the company approaches sustainability as an operational requirement, not a casual narrative or talking point," said Jack Gaido. "When Antonio stated to me that 'Tersis is a company where commerce meets conscience, and where sustainability is engineered into the business model, not added on for optics' I knew it was a company I could make a difference with throughout America and beyond. I look forward to supporting the company's governance, purpose and long-term direction."

Jack's appointment is effective February 9 th , 2026.

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies is a systems-driven energy and infrastructure company focused on regenerative solutions that integrate within existing industrial and regulatory frameworks. The company emphasizes operational integrity, scalability, and accountability as core requirements for long-term impact.

