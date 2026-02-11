MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rapid Dose Therapeutics Begins Trading on the OTCQB in the United States Under Symbol RDTCF, Expanding Access for U.S. Healthcare and Biotechnology Investors

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation, today announced that its common shares are now trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol RDTCF.

The OTCQB listing expands Rapid Dose Therapeutics' presence in the U.S. capital markets by increasing accessibility and visibility for American investors while providing direct access to the company's shares, enhancing liquidity, broadening market participation, and strengthening engagement with the North American life sciences investment community.

"Trading on the OTCQB strengthens our visibility with U.S. investors and aligns with our long-term strategy to support growth, partnerships, and commercialization across multiple verticals," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "With growing demand for innovative drug delivery systems and our expanding QuickStripTM oral thin film portfolio, this milestone positions Rapid Dose Therapeutics for accelerated growth and long-term shareholder value."

The Company's flagship product QuickStripTM is a rapidly dissolving oral thin film that delivers a controlled dose of active ingredients through sublingual or buccal absorption, offering a reliable, discreet, and easy-to-use method of administration.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, is designed for growth-stage and emerging companies that maintain transparent financial reporting and meet ongoing compliance standards, providing investors with greater confidence and market integrity.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics will continue trading in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol DOSE.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStripTM is a thin, orally dissolvable film that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit .

RDT Investor Contact:

Mark Upsdell, CEO

416-477-1052

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStripTM product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







