Silke Oldenburg is an anthropologist with over 20 years of experience exploring the intersection of politics, urban dynamics, and environmental challenges in Eastern DR Congo and Colombia through research, writing, and teaching. Her work focuses on diverse dimensions of urban life in the Global South addressing aspects such as displacement, political violence, infrastructures, care and humour in research, writing and teaching.

