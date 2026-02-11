Belinda Zakrzewska
- Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Birmingham
I am an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Birmingham Business School. My research is at the intersection of culture, colonial powers, and marketplace practices.
My doctoral thesis, "Anti-manual for the organizational construction of authenticity in post-colonial contexts" challenges romanticized views of authenticity and foregrounds ongoing colonial dynamics within cultural industries. In recognition of this work, I won the Best Critical Management Studies (CMS) Dissertation Award from the Academy of Management (AOM).
My latest paper, drawn from my doctoral research and published in Organization Studies, explores how Peruvian elite chefs leading a new national cuisine grounded in Indigenous ingredients and knowledge engage in practices of cultural appropriation and appreciation.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, Birmingham Business School
- 2023 University of Sussex, PhD in Management
