Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Belinda Zakrzewska

Belinda Zakrzewska


2026-02-11 03:16:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles Activity

I am an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Birmingham Business School. My research is at the intersection of culture, colonial powers, and marketplace practices.

My doctoral thesis, "Anti-manual for the organizational construction of authenticity in post-colonial contexts" challenges romanticized views of authenticity and foregrounds ongoing colonial dynamics within cultural industries. In recognition of this work, I won the Best Critical Management Studies (CMS) Dissertation Award from the Academy of Management (AOM).

My latest paper, drawn from my doctoral research and published in Organization Studies, explores how Peruvian elite chefs leading a new national cuisine grounded in Indigenous ingredients and knowledge engage in practices of cultural appropriation and appreciation.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Birmingham Business School
Education
  • 2023 University of Sussex, PhD in Management

The Conversation

MENAFN11022026000199003603ID1110729183



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search