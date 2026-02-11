George E. Barreto

Associate Professor in Cell Biology and Immunology, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Limerick

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a Professor in Cell Biology and Immunology at the University of Limerick (Ireland) and head of the Neuroendocrine Pharmacology Laboratory. My research is driven by a desire to elucidate how glial cells, mitochondria, and sex hormones work together - or sometimes go awry - to shape brain fate, particularly when male and female brains respond differently to injury or disease.

We study mitochondria not merely as cellular powerhouses but as dynamic hubs that regulate calcium homeostasis, mitigate oxidative stress, and determine the survival or apoptosis of neural cells. Concurrently, we investigate how androgens and estrogens - far from being limited to reproductive functions - modulate everything in the brain, processes ranging from learning and memory to mood regulation. Because these hormone levels decline with age, particularly in women, we seek to understand how shifts in hormonal balance affect mitochondrial integrity and metabolism and increase vulnerability to disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

Some key research aims our lab is currently pursuing include:

a) Investigate hormone - mitochondria interactions:

. Map how androgens and estrogens influence mitochondrial dynamics, bioenergetics, and ROS regulation in glial cells in a sex-dependent manner.

b) Uncover mechanisms of brain vulnerability:

. Explore why aging-related hormone declines disproportionately affect mitochondrial function, leading to increased susceptibility to Alzheimer's and related disorders.

c) Identify therapeutic targets:

. Pinpoint novel signalling nodes where hormone-based modulation can restore mitochondrial resilience in neurodegenerative conditions.

. Develop and test sex-specific pharmacological or gene-therapy strategies aimed at counteracting mitochondrial dysfunction - a hallmark of age-related cognitive decline.

Why this matters?

By integrating cellular imaging, molecular biology, and in silico/vitro/vivo models, our lab aims to:

. Reveal how hormonal signalling pathways converge on mitochondrial health to shape brain resilience or susceptibility.

. Inform the design of targeted interventions (for example, hormone analogs or mitochondrial enhancers) that slow - or even reverse - neurodegenerative processes in a sex-specific manner.

. Bridge basic discoveries with clinical applications that ultimately reduce the societal burden of neurodegenerative diseases.

To learn more about our latest research, ongoing projects, and collaborative opportunities, please visit:

–present Associate Professor in Cell Biology and Immunology, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Limerick

Experience