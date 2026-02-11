Zelensky On €90 Billion From EU: This Is Precisely Signal That Must Be Sent To Aggressor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president announced this on the social network X.

“Today, the European Parliament voted on the €90 billion EU Support Loan for Ukraine. I thank the president of the European Parliament and all political groups of the European Parliament for their leadership and responsibility,” he stated.

The president noted that“this is precisely the signal that must be sent to the aggressor.”

“Ukraine will endure and can protect lives. Europe is united and strong, and it supports Ukraine. And all of this is funded by the very funds that Russia must repay,” Zelensky emphasized.

Next round of peace talks to take place in week in US, says Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, the European Parliament adopted a package of proposals aimed at supporting Ukraine under an urgent procedure, including a €90 billion EU loan for 2026 and 2027.