Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky On €90 Billion From EU: This Is Precisely Signal That Must Be Sent To Aggressor

Zelensky On €90 Billion From EU: This Is Precisely Signal That Must Be Sent To Aggressor


2026-02-11 03:15:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president announced this on the social network X.

“Today, the European Parliament voted on the €90 billion EU Support Loan for Ukraine. I thank the president of the European Parliament and all political groups of the European Parliament for their leadership and responsibility,” he stated.

The president noted that“this is precisely the signal that must be sent to the aggressor.”

“Ukraine will endure and can protect lives. Europe is united and strong, and it supports Ukraine. And all of this is funded by the very funds that Russia must repay,” Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Next round of peace talks to take place in week in US, says Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, the European Parliament adopted a package of proposals aimed at supporting Ukraine under an urgent procedure, including a €90 billion EU loan for 2026 and 2027.

MENAFN11022026000193011044ID1110729131



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search