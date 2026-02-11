UK Allocates GBP 150M For Ukraine Through NATO's PURL Program
“I'm pleased to confirm the U.K. is committing £150 million to PURL,” Healey said on Tuesday.
“Together we must provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught,” he added.
According to Politico, the PURL program mobilized around $5 billion for Ukraine's needs in 2025.Read also: New announcements on PURL to be made during NATO defense ministerial – Whitaker
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that allies would secure $15 billion to fund the PURL program in 2026.
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment