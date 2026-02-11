Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Allocates GBP 150M For Ukraine Through NATO's PURL Program

2026-02-11 03:15:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Politico reports this, citing UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

“I'm pleased to confirm the U.K. is committing £150 million to PURL,” Healey said on Tuesday.

“Together we must provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it needs in response to Putin's brutal onslaught,” he added.

According to Politico, the PURL program mobilized around $5 billion for Ukraine's needs in 2025.

Read also: New announcements on PURL to be made during NATO defense ministerial – Whitaker

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence that allies would secure $15 billion to fund the PURL program in 2026.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

UkrinForm

