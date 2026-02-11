MENAFN - GetNews) XINFALA 2515 Fully Enclosed Five-Axis Cnc Machining Center

Dongguan Xinfala CNC Equipment Co., Ltd. is proud to present the 2515 Fully Enclosed Five-Axis CNC Machining Center -an advanced, high-performance system tailored for high-precision, safe, and efficient machining operations in demanding production environments. This model features a fully enclosed structural design with superior dustproof and noise reduction capabilities, ideal for customers who prioritize operator safety, workshop cleanliness, and precision machining.

Built on a solid, vibration-resistant frame, the 2515 model integrates a powerful five-axis linkage system, enabling dynamic tool movement along X, Y, Z, A, and C axes. This configuration allows for simultaneous multi-surface machining and complex angle cutting in one clamping, significantly enhancing productivity and reducing manual repositioning errors. The machine is particularly suited for industries like aerospace, automotive, medical devices, foam mold manufacturing, and carbon fiber component production.

The 2515's enclosure ensures safe operation even during high-speed tool rotation and automatic tool change cycles. The sealed cabinet minimizes airborne particle dispersion, contributing to a cleaner and healthier workshop environment. The transparent front safety window allows full visibility while maintaining full protection against flying chips and tool vibration.

Equipped with a high-speed spindle (up to 24000 RPM), premium servo motors, and precision ball screw transmission, the 2515 model provides fast feed rates and exceptional surface finish quality. The machine can be configured with an automatic tool changer (ATC), dust extraction system, and user-friendly HMI interface that supports multiple languages.

Key Technical Specifications:- Travel Size (X/Y/Z): 2500mm × 1500mm × 800mm- Table Size: 2500mm × 1500mm- Max Spindle Speed: 24000 RPM (water-cooled)- Drive System: Full Servo, Closed-Loop- Control System: SYNTEC 5-axis CNC (other options available)- Tool Holder: BT30/BT40 with optional tool magazine- Repeat Positioning Accuracy: ±0.02mm- Structural Design: Heavy-duty cast iron base + steel gantry- Enclosure: Full machine cover with front viewing panel and sliding doors

Application Fields:This fully enclosed model is widely used for machining lightweight and mid-density materials including EPS foam, PU boards, PVC panels, composite laminates, resin molds, and more. Customers in the medical field use it to produce complex-shaped protective casings and surgical models. Aerospace clients apply it in trimming carbon fiber structural panels and insulation modules. Automotive manufacturers utilize the machine for prototype models and interior component cutting.

Benefits of Choosing the 2515 Enclosed Design:- Maximum safety for operators- Reduced workplace noise- Clean and dust-free workshop- Enhanced working precision and equipment longevity- User-friendly operation and remote diagnostics capabilities

Dongguan Xinfala CNC, a trusted manufacturer based in China's industrial heartland, brings years of innovation and engineering expertise. Our 2515 series is not only designed for performance but also with the needs of real production lines in mind. Whether you're machining for prototyping or volume manufacturing, this model ensures consistency, accuracy, and operator comfort.

We provide full customization support, including gantry height, table configuration, software options, and auxiliary accessories based on client requirements. With global export experience and local service availability, XINFALA is your reliable partner in smart CNC manufacturing.

Contact Us Today:WhatsApp: +86 13423261941 / +86 13533274914 Website: Email:...