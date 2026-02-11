Legendary Golf Personality's Estate Hits The Market: Own A Piece Of Golf History Fuzzy Zoeller's Talis Park Home Is Now For Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Masters Champion. U.S. Open Winner. Now his Naples golf-front estate can be yours.







NAPLES, FL - A rare opportunity to own a residence deeply connected to professional golf history has arrived in one of Southwest Florida's most prestigious private communities. The former Naples estate of legendary golf personality Fuzzy Zoeller is now offered for sale within the gated golf enclave of Talis Park, listed with The Whitcomb Group real estate team at Premiere Plus Realty, presenting a unique intersection of championship legacy, architectural excellence, and refined luxury living.

Zoeller is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and charismatic figures in American golf. Over the course of his storied career, he captured 10 PGA Tour victories, including two major championships. He also won the Champions Tour PGA Championship. He made history in 1979 by winning the Masters Tournament in his very first appearance-becoming only the third golfer ever to achieve that distinction-and later secured the 1984 U.S. Open, cementing his place among the game's elite.

That legacy is reflected in the estate itself.

Elegantly positioned along one of Talis Park's most coveted golf frontages, the Santa Barbara Grande–inspired residence at 16725 Prato Way, Naples, Florida, offers a rare blend of prestige, warmth, and effortless entertaining. Designed by Herscoe Hajjar Architects, masterfully built by Sunwest Homes, and finished with interior artistry by Design West, the estate spans nearly 6,000 square feet under air (9,210 square feet total) and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

An expansive, light-filled floor plan centers around a multi-island chef's kitchen that flows seamlessly into generous gathering and dining spaces, forming the heart of the home. The main level features a private master retreat with serene golf course views, two ensuite guest bedrooms, a dedicated wine room, and a powder bath-each space thoughtfully designed for comfort, privacy, and entertaining.

Oversized 10-foot disappearing sliding glass doors open to a resort-caliber outdoor living environment featuring a custom pool and spa, gas fireplace, fully equipped outdoor kitchen, and cabana bath. This seamless indoor–outdoor design creates an entertainer's paradise set against lush fairway vistas.

Upstairs, a second master suite, expansive sitting room, covered balcony, and generous sun deck provide additional private retreats overlooking Talis Park's newly updated championship golf course.

Refined craftsmanship and finishes throughout the residence include vaulted and barrel ceilings, extensive custom woodwork and trim, polished marble inlays, hand-scraped hardwood flooring, a Thermador appliance suite, and an integrated Sonos sound system-balancing timeless architectural detail with modern comfort.

Beyond tournament victories, Zoeller extended his brand into lifestyle ventures, including Fuzzy's Ultra-Premium Vodka, a nationally recognized spirits label that reflected his approachable yet refined persona. His Naples residence mirrors that same balance-sophisticated design paired with spaces built for gathering, hosting, and relaxed living.

The Talis Park Lifestyle

Located within the exclusive Prato enclave, residents enjoy access to premier membership amenities including a championship golf course designed by Greg Norman and Pete Dye, world-class dining, tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts, a full-service fitness center and spa, scenic walking and biking paths, and concierge services-all just minutes from Naples' iconic beaches, upscale shopping, and fine dining.

About The Whitcomb Group Team | Premiere Plus Realty

The property is exclusively represented by Stan Whitcomb and The Whitcomb Group Team at Premiere Plus Realty, a Naples-based luxury real estate team specializing in premier golf and high-end residential communities.

With over 40 years of combined real estate expertise and more than $1 billion in lifetime sales, The Whitcomb Group has helped shape the luxury real estate market in Naples and beyond. Known for their strategic, high-exposure marketing approach, the team leverages targeted digital advertising, national and regional media placement, cinematic video production, and bespoke lifestyle storytelling to position exceptional properties in front of qualified buyers locally, nationally, and internationally.

Their deep market knowledge, strong media relationships, and white-glove client experience have made them a trusted authority in Southwest Florida's luxury real estate landscape.

Contact: 239-564-5252

Website:

Property Details

Property Address: 16725 Prato Way, Naples, FL 34110

Bedrooms/Baths: 4 Bedrooms | 5 Bathrooms

Square Footage: Nearly 6,000 sq. ft. under air | 9,210 sq. ft. total

Representation: Stan Whitcomb, The Whitcomb Group Team | Premiere Plus Realty











