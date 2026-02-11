E& Carrier & Wholesale And TNS Global Launch 'South Route' To Boost Central Asia-UAE Digital Connectivity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) e& Carrier & Wholesale, the international wholesale arm of the global technology group e& and TNS Global, a leading international carrier in Central Asia, today announced a collaboration to launch a new corridor offering a high-performance connectivity route between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

The new South Route expands digital pathways between Central Asia and the Middle East, offering customers greater path diversity, resilience and low-latency connectivity.

It connects Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states to the UAE over diverse, multi-operator terrestrial segments. The route is engineered to support growing international capacity, hyperscale demand, cloud interconnects, and carrier-grade services, while reducing dependency on single transit corridors. The South Route is part of a broader vision to transform Central Asia into a digital bridge between continents and to expand reliable terrestrial connectivity beyond traditional routes.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&, said:“With South Route, we're expanding resilient terrestrial options between Central Asia and the Middle East, enabling operators, hyperscalers, and enterprises to reach critical hubs with secure, scalable, low-latency connectivity. This corridor complements our regional interconnection fabric and strengthens access to the UAE's role as a key digital hub for the wider region.”

“This collaboration with e& represents a significant step in strengthening digital ties between Central Asia and the Middle East,” said Obaid Rahman, Group CEO of TNS Global“By leveraging diverse terrestrial routes, we are enabling more resilient and flexible connectivity options for operators, enterprises, and global partners.”

e& brings its strong regional presence and international expertise to the collaboration, reinforcing the UAE's role as a key digital hub. Together, TNS Global and e& aim to support hyperscalers, carriers, and enterprises seeking secure, high-capacity connectivity across emerging and established markets.

With a round-trip delay from Almaty of approximately 48 milliseconds, the South Route delivers competitive latency while benefiting from TNS Global's extensive fiber-optic footprint across Kazakhstan and its 30 transborder connectionsThe route is designed to diversify international paths and build scalable digital corridors linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, supporting ambitions to build a modern-day Digital Silk Route.

About TNS:Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Kazakhstan, TNS Global operates one of the largest private fiber-optic networks in Central Asia, with more than 14,500 km of infrastructure and 30 transborder connections. Now part of DAR International Group, TNS Global delivers carrier-grade telecommunications, data transport, and digital connectivity solutions to operators, enterprises, and hyperscalers.

About e&:e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.