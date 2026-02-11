Ultimate Valentine's Guide: Luxury, Romance, And Unforgettable Experiences

PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 10:31 PM



This Valentine's Day, Dubai sets the scene for romance, indulgence, and unforgettable experiences. From serene spa escapes and beachfront retreats to cinematic dinners, bold fashion statements, and personalised jewellery, the city offers couples and style-savvy romantics countless ways to celebrate love. Whether you're seeking intimate relaxation, a gourmet journey, or a playful night out, these curated Valentine's offerings combine luxury, creativity, and connection to make February 14th truly special.

Dreamworks Spa Valentine's wellness treatment

Dreamworks Spa at Aykon City is setting the stage for a serene and indulgent Valentine's experience with its 90-minute Couples Massage, priced at Dh520. Designed as an intimate side-by-side ritual, the treatment gently unravels tension, leaving couples feeling lighter, calmer, and fully restored. Perched above the city, the spa provides a tranquil escape where time slows, and the only focus is shared relaxation and connection. This Valentine's, Dreamworks reimagines luxury as a quiet, restorative experience, offering couples a moment of true indulgence in a serene, cocooned setting.

Paramount Hotel Midtown Valentine's celebration

This Valentine's Day, Paramount Hotel Midtown turns romance into a cinematic experience, inviting couples to step into a Hollywood-inspired setting where every detail feels like a scene from a classic love story. From a red-carpet welcome and a four-course dinner at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant to indulgent spa experiences at PAUSE Spa, guests can curate their perfect evening. Special offers include romantic dining packages from Dh510, a 90-minute Couples Spa Romance Edit for Dh995, and an exclusive 20% off Valentine's staycations with in-room indulgences like chocolate-dipped strawberries and champagne. With luxurious settings, skyline views, and thoughtful touches, Paramount Hotel Midtown makes this Valentine's an unforgettable celebration of love.

Miruna Valentine's standout collection

For those ready to redefine Valentine's style with confidence and attitude, Miruna presents a curated edit designed for bold self-expression. Featuring statement corset dresses, fluid silhouettes and striking colour palettes, the collection blends drama with modern femininity. Standout pieces include the Meet Me There Corset Dress with matching gloves for a show-stopping entrance and the Take Me Out Corset Dress, designed for evenings filled with movement and spontaneity. Softer yet equally powerful styles such as Stayed Out Late and Bare Minimum bring understated romance, while Low & Twisted and Who Invited Her introduce playful tailoring with a contemporary edge.

Piece of You Valentine's collection

For those seeking jewellery that tells a personal story, Piece of You introduces a Valentine's collection designed around meaningful details and bespoke craftsmanship. Highlights include the best-selling Memorabilia Roman Numeral Ring, crafted in 18K gold and customisable with significant dates, diamonds, enamel or coloured stones. The Amour Diamond Alphabets Necklace adds an intimate touch with personalised initials and a diamond heart, available in English or Arabic. For statement elegance, the Luxury Dazzle Hearts collection features bold heart motifs across rings, necklaces, bracelets and detachable earrings, adorned with natural diamonds for striking occasion wear.

Riva Beach Club Valentine offer

For couples looking to celebrate Valentine's Day by the sea, Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah offers a relaxed and romantic beachfront escape across 14 and 15 February 2026. The experience includes full-day access to the private beach and pool, allowing guests to unwind from morning until sunset. Couples can enjoy four dishes from a specially curated Valentine's menu, still water throughout the day, and a welcome glass of sparkling rosé, all set against Riva's laid-back Mediterranean atmosphere and scenic shoreline views.

Wagah Border at Four Points by Sheraton Valentine's indulgence

For couples who love celebrating through food, Wagah Border at Four Points by Sheraton presents ISHQ-E-ZAIKA, a specially curated Valentine's dining experience inspired by the richness of Indian cuisine. Designed as a shared four-course journey, the menu features vibrant chaats, flavourful starters such as Paneer Tikka, Chicken Malai Tikka, and Lahori Macchi, followed by comforting classics including Butter Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh, Dal Makhni, and Biryani selections. The evening concludes with a romantic dessert spread featuring Rasmalai-E-Mohabbat, Dil-E-Halwa, Gulab-E-Ishq Jamun, and a Strawberry Heart Cake, complemented by sparkling pours and live entertainment.

McGettigan's Dubai Production City Valentine celebration

For couples looking to swap traditional Valentine's dinners for something lively and interactive, McGettigan's Dubai Production City presents Valentine's Got Talent on 14 February from 8.00 pm onwards. The experience centres around a duet karaoke competition hosted by emcee Shanice Michaels, where couples can take to the stage or enjoy the entertainment while indulging in a specially curated three-course menu. The Dh399 per couple package includes three cocktails per person or a bottle of house wine, creating a vibrant evening of dining, music, and social celebration, with bonus prizes for couples who arrive dressed as iconic singing duos.