National Sport Day 'Reflects Qatar's Vision For A Healthy Society'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem affirmed that National Sport Day (NSD) embodies Qatar's clear approach, guided by the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to advance public health and to entrench sport as a daily practice that supports quality of life and fosters a healthy, productive society.

In a press statement marking the Shura Council's participation in NSD activities, His Excellency emphasised that allocating a national day to sport reflects a deep-rooted conviction in the need to move beyond seasonal initiatives towards embedding sustainable behavioural practices within society. He noted that this year's slogan“I Chose Sport” embodies this transformation and underscores that practicing sport is now recognised as a deliberate choice integral to individual health and the stability of society.

HE the Speaker highlighted that Qatar's achievements in the sports sector have laid the foundations of a comprehensive and lasting legacy that extends beyond infrastructure and facilities to encompass the development of advanced organisational capabilities and specialised expertise. He stressed that these achievements enable the effective leveraging of national sporting gains to support community sport and to ensure the sustainable utilisation of available facilities. In this context, he cited the hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as a clear example of the State's ability to translate major sporting milestones into long-term added value for society.

HE the Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud affirmed that the Council's annual participation in National Sport Day activities reflects a high level of societal awareness of the importance of physical activity and its role in promoting public health and preventing unhealthy lifestyles.

He explained that National Sport Day represents a practical platform for consolidating healthy practices and shifting sport from an activity associated with specific occasions to a sustainable daily habit embedded in everyday life.

His Excellency added that the General Secretariat of the Shura Council is keen to actively participate in NSD through the engagement of its members and staff, stemming from an institutional conviction in the importance of fostering a work environment that supports health and well-being, while encouraging balanced lifestyles that positively influence job performance and work quality.

The secretary-general further noted that the facilities, tracks, and well-equipped sports venues provided by the State play a vital role in facilitating access to sport for all segments of society. He called for maximising the use of these resources and integrating physical activity into daily routines, in a manner that enhances individual health and strengthens social cohesion.

The Shura Council's participation in NSD activities, attended by HE the Speaker of the Shura Council, included a gathering of Council members and General Secretariat staff at Aspire Park, where they took part in a range of physical activities.

National Sport Day 2026 public health