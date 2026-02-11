USD/SGD Analysis 11/02: Exploration Of Extreme Low (Chart)
Yet the weakness via the USD keeps coming. The broad markets via equity indices appear to be cautious. But the important point to consider along with the USD/SGD is that the caution is being spoken because values are at perceived extremes via technical perspectives. Major U.S equity indices traversing highs, the Dow Jones 30 is making apex marks, so perhaps fear of heights is what might being heard.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhat Current Conditions May MeanAnd this means that the USD/SGD as it swirls above the 1.26200 level may be causing nervousness too, this because traders are not used to seeing the Singapore Dollar at such strong levels.
- Financial institutions may have a lot of commercial paper they are seeing which continues to indicate the need for a lower USD/SGD, even as they are cautious transacting orders. Yet, if U.S inflation numbers this coming Friday remain tame, then there is reason to believe the weaker USD centric stance will be maintained. Thus, looking for the USD/SGD to move lower from the current ratios it is traversing may make sense logically for day traders to pursue speculatively – carefully.
