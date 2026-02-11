Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Winter Olympics: Swiss Von Allmen Continues Golden Streak With Super‐G Win

Winter Olympics: Swiss Von Allmen Continues Golden Streak With Super‐G Win


2026-02-11 02:10:37
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen has won his third gold medal of his debut Olympics after topping the times in the men's Super‐G. No Swiss athlete had ever won three golds at a single Winter Games before him. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Olympics: Swiss von Allmen continues golden streak with Super‐G win This content was published on February 11, 2026 - 16:34 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen has turned himself into one of Switzerland's standout performers at the Winter Olympics, claiming three titles in just five days. The 24‐year‐old from Bern added Super‐G gold to his wins in the downhill and the team combined. Marco Odermatt took bronze.

After von Allmen crossed the line and eased to a stop, the look on his face said it all: he wasn't convinced his Super‐G run would be enough to keep his remarkable streak going. The skier from the Bernese Oberland later admitted he had actually expected his third Olympic race to be his first“without a medal”.

More More Olympics: Swiss skiers win team combined and slopestyle titles

This content was published on Feb 9, 2026 Swiss pair Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef won gold in the Olympic Alpine skiing men's team combined on Monday. Mathilde Gremaud also retained her Olympic title in the slopestyle freestyle skiing competition.

Read more: Olympics: Swiss skiers win team combined and slopestyle t

MENAFN11022026000210011054ID1110728603



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search