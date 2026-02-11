Winter Olympics: Swiss Von Allmen Continues Golden Streak With Super‐G Win

Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen has turned himself into one of Switzerland's standout performers at the Winter Olympics, claiming three titles in just five days. The 24‐year‐old from Bern added Super‐G gold to his wins in the downhill and the team combined. Marco Odermatt took bronze.

After von Allmen crossed the line and eased to a stop, the look on his face said it all: he wasn't convinced his Super‐G run would be enough to keep his remarkable streak going. The skier from the Bernese Oberland later admitted he had actually expected his third Olympic race to be his first“without a medal”.

This content was published on Feb 9, 2026 Swiss pair Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef won gold in the Olympic Alpine skiing men's team combined on Monday. Mathilde Gremaud also retained her Olympic title in the slopestyle freestyle skiing competition.