voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures

voestalpine AG: voestalpine increases earnings in the first three quarters of BY 2025/26

11.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Revenue down slightly to EUR 11.1 billion (Q3 2024/25: EUR 11.7 billion)

EBITDA increased by 7.2% year-on-year to EUR 1 billion

EBIT at EUR 473 million (+20.9%; Q3 2024/25: EUR 391 million)

Profit before tax at EUR 372 million (+46.5% year-on-year), profit after tax at EUR 259 million (+25.1% year-on-year)

Strong free cash flow of EUR 345 million

Further reduction of net financial debt

Number of employees (FTE) decreased by 3.8% to 48,700 Outlook for 2025/26 remains unchanged with expected EBITDA of EUR 1.4 to 1.55 billion

In a challenging environment, voestalpine generated a solid result in the first three quarters (April 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) of the 2025/26 business year. The foundation for this was provided by the robust Group strategy with a particular focus on quality, innovation, and efficiency, as well as the sector and regional diversification of the steel and technology group.



The individual segments continued to develop differently. Demand for voestalpine products in the Railway Systems business segment was consistently positive, and the sustained high demand in aerospace also continued. The construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods industries remained stable at a low level. In the energy sector, demand for the Steel Division's products stayed positive. Demand for this division's portfolio was also robust in the automotive industry, while the Automotive Components business segment was affected by the still very subdued market dynamics in automotive production, particularly in Europe. Warehouse technology continued to perform very well in the first nine months of the 2025/26 business year.



“As voestalpine, we react quickly and adapt. We have largely completed the reorganization measures in the High Performance Metals Division and will continue to consistently implement our ongoing initiatives at the German Automotive Components locations. At the same time, we are implementing international growth projects in the areas of railway infrastructure, warehouse systems, and aerospace. Our actions are reflected in the rise in earnings figures and the strong free cash flow,” says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG.



Focus on reorganization, growth projects, and the transformation of steel production



The Group's strategic focus remains on efficiency and the reorganization of low-profit business segments. The implementation of measures already initiated is proceeding according to plan. As mentioned several times, voestalpine is reorganizing its Automotive Components segment in Germany with the goal of securing the Metal Forming Division's automotive supply business in the long term. The High Performance Metals Division is concentrating its product portfolio on the technologically demanding segment of high-performance materials. Following the sale of Buderus Edelstahl in Wetzlar (Germany), site consolidations outside Austria, capacity adjustments at voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche in Mürzzuschlag (Austria), and the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil, the High Performance Metals Division has largely completed the process of restructuring its portfolio.



voestalpine also continues to focus on growth projects in attractive areas of processing (such as railway systems, warehouse technology, or aerospace) and in attractive regions, such as India.



The transformation of steel production (greentec steel) forms the third strategic cornerstone. The project, with an investment volume of around EUR 1.5 billion, is still on budget and on schedule.



Increase in earnings, strong cash flow generation, solid balance sheet structure



Revenue fell by 5.1% year-on-year to EUR 11.1 billion (Q3 2024/25: EUR 11.7 billion) due to the extensive reorganization measures. The operating result (EBITDA) improved to EUR 1 billion

(Q3 2024/25: EUR 968 million). The profit from operations (EBIT) rose by 20.9% year-on-year to EUR 473 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes increased significantly by 46.5% to EUR 372 million, while profit after taxes increased by 25.1% to EUR 259 million.



Cash flow continued to develop strongly. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 53.3% year-on-year, amounting to EUR 1.1 billion in the first three quarters of the 2025/26 business year. At EUR 345 million, free cash flow turned clearly positive compared to the previous year.



voestalpine shows an extremely solid capital structure. Despite high capital expenditure for greentec steel, debt was further reduced to EUR 1.4 billion in the first nine months of the 2025/26 business year (–27.4% compared to the previous year; –13.8% compared to the reporting date of March 31, 2025). Equity increased by 2.0% to EUR 7.6 billion, both year-on-year and compared to the reporting date on March 31, 2025. This results in a further year-on-year improvement in the gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) from 26.2% to 18.7% as of December 31, 2025.



The number of the voestalpine Group's employees (full-time equivalents) as of December 31, 2025, fell by 3.8% to 48,700 compared with the previous year.



Outlook for the 2025/26 business year



Following considerable uncertainty after the United States' economic repositioning at the start of the 2025/26 fiscal year, the global economy appears to have adjusted broadly to the new environment as the year progressed. Against this backdrop, despite continued high uncertainty, the trends observed to date are expected to persist in the final quarter of 2025/26.



Against this backdrop, the Management Board of voestalpine AG continues to expect EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.4 to 1.55 billion for the 2025/26 fiscal year.



The voestalpine Group



voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and machinery industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2024/25, the Group generated revenue of EUR 15.7 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.3 billion; it has around 49,700 employees worldwide.





Please direct your inquiries to



voestalpine AG

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-9949

...



11.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

