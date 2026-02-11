

PRESS RELEASE Personnel News: REPLOID Group AG expands Director-level leadership team with Andreas Steinbüchler WELS, Austria – February 11, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) announces a new appointment at director level. Andreas Steinbüchler, Director of Fertilizer at REPLOID, is responsible for the company's organic fertilizer business. He has more than 25 years of experience in the fertilizer industry, including over 15 years in various leadership roles in sales, supply chain, and finance. From 2018 to 2023, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of LAT Nitrogen GmbH, Europe's second-largest fertilizer producer. A recognized expert in the field of fertilizers, he also served as President of the Fertilizers Europe Association from 2021 to 2023. Andreas Steinbüchler holds a degree in business administration. “I am delighted to welcome Andreas Steinbüchler, a recognized expert in the field of fertilizers, as valuable addition to our team,” says Philip Pauer, CEO of REPLOID Group AG.“The development and commercialization of our organic fertilizer is a central pillar of our growth strategy.” About REPLOID GROUP AG REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry. The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID's own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing. REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer. With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, which sustainably conserves key resources. REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 100 people. Contact Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 |...

