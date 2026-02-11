No Dedicated Electronics Export Promotion Centre Planned For Mumbai, Says Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - KNN India)There is no specific proposal to establish a dedicated Electronics Export Promotion Centre (EEPC) in Mumbai, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He noted that the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) promotes exports of software, electronics, and IT-enabled services by facilitating global market access through exhibitions, buyer–seller meets, and trade delegations.

It also provides market intelligence, policy advocacy, export compliance support and acts as a nodal interface between industry and the government.

The Minister said the council assists exporters nationwide, including through bilateral institutional meetings with foreign governments and Indian missions abroad to address trade issues and explore new markets. Grant-in-aid support is provided under certain schemes to encourage participation in international exhibitions.

Policy Push for Electronics Manufacturing

Prasada highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening the electronics manufacturing and export ecosystem under initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Key measures include the Semicon India Programme, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for large-scale electronics manufacturing and IT hardware, the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC and EMC 2.0), and the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS).

Reforms in taxation, preferential public procurement policies and 100 per cent FDI allowance in electronics manufacturing have also been introduced.

Growth in Production and Exports

According to government data, electronics production increased from around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15 to about Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25. Electronics exports rose from approximately Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore during the same period.

Mobile phone production expanded from about Rs 0.18 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore, while mobile phone exports grew from nearly Rs 0.01 lakh crore to around Rs 2 lakh crore.

The Minister said these measures have significantly strengthened India's position in global electronics manufacturing and exports, even as no separate export promotion centre has been proposed for Mumbai.

