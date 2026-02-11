Investornewsbreaks From BCI To Endovascular Breakthroughs: Octane Showcases The Future Of Neurotech

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Octane, a Southern California innovation organization, will host its second annual Neuro Tech Forum on March 26–27, 2026, at the VEA Newport Beach. The two-day event is set to bring together investors, physicians, and industry leaders to explore emerging opportunities in neurotechnology. The forum lineup will feature keynote speaker Nick Hopkins, panel discussions on digital health, brain-computer interfaces (“BCI”), neuromodulation, neurovascular innovation, and treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders, as well as live pitches from six neuroscience and vascular startups. Emceed by Jojo Platt, the forum aims to connect innovative companies with Octane's network of angel investors, venture capital firms, strategic partners, and medical leaders, while highlighting advances in areas such as endovascular therapies and wearable and implantable BCI technologies.

To view the full press release, visit

About Octane

Octane accelerates innovation by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders across Southern California. Its forums annually engage thousands, fostering growth within the tech and MedTech ecosystems. The Neuro Tech Forum is a cutting-edge event that brings together the brightest minds in neurotech to explore the future of innovations.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN