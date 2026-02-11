Egypt, Kuwait Discuss Strengthening Tourism Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathi, met with Kuwait's Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Omar Saud Al-Omar – who also serves as Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Chair of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East – on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of the Commission, held in Kuwait.

During the meeting, Fathi expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception and the strong organisation of the 52nd session of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East.

For his part, Al-Omar welcomed the Egyptian minister and congratulated him on the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, describing it as a global cultural and civilisational landmark. He praised the opening ceremony as spectacular, saying it reflected Egypt's historic depth and cultural stature.

The two ministers reaffirmed the deep-rooted and longstanding ties between Egypt and Kuwait and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of museum management and benefiting from Egypt's expertise in restoration and heritage conservation.

Fathi also reviewed the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the overall tourism experience in Egypt. He highlighted partnerships established with the private sector to operate and develop services at museums and archaeological sites, aimed at improving the visitor experience and raising the quality of services provided.