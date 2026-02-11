PM Meets With National Covenant Party Bloc

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 11 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met on Wednesday at the Lower House with the National Covenant Party parliamentary bloc, headed by MP Ibrahim Tarawneh, part of a series of meetings with lawmakers.The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to closely cooperating and communicating with the legislature and all parliamentary blocs on various issues, legislation, development of governorates, and improving services to citizens.The meeting tackled various local and foreign issues, with the Prime Minister presenting key programs and projects the government is working on.He said this year will see several major strategic projects launched, such as the National Water Carrier, the Aqaba-Shidiya-Aqaba-Ghor Safi railway, the connection of the Risha gas field to the Arab Gas Pipeline, and the Amra City project.The Prime Minister also spoke about Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, toward regional issues, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause. He stressed that supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land and intensifying relief, humanitarian, and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip is a priority.The discussion also touched on key legislation on modernization programs the government will submit to the House in the coming period.For his part, Tarawneh stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership and integration between the executive and legislative branches, and enhancing parliamentary work and teamwork to achieve the best interests of the state and serve citizens.Tarawneh and the bloc's members urged maintaining communication between lawmakers and the government, hailing recent government decisions, one on supporting universities through settling their accumulated debts and another to increase allocations for the Student Fund.They also applauded the government's approach to engage directly with the public and provide onsight solutions and measures.They agreed that the current phase requires genuine cooperation based on responsible dialogue and a change of perspective to support political and economic reform programs and address various challenges with a collective national spirit.The Prime Minister met with all parliamentary blocs last year, fulfilling a commitment in the government's response to the Royal Letter of Designation to keep channels with parliament open.The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh, and Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul-Munim Al-Oudat.