Government To Pay Public Workers' Salaries On Thursday, February 19


2026-02-11 02:03:33
Amman, February 11 (Petra) – A government source confirmed that pays for public officials for February will be transferred to their bank accounts on Thursday.
The source told the Jordan News Agency the early pay is part of the government's commitment to help Jordanians meet their needs for Ramadan.

Jordan News Agency

