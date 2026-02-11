Feeding Happiness Through Community Impact: WK Kellogg Co Employees Give Back In 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) At WK Kellogg Co, our commitment to Feeding Happiness goes beyond our foods – it's about how we Better Our Communities and create a positive impact for people and the planet. In 2025, our employees truly brought that commitment to life.

Here's how they helped:



616 individuals volunteered

2,111 volunteer activities were logged 5,912 total hours spent doing good in our communities

To extend that impact, employees earn $20 in Cause Credits for every hour they volunteer – up to $500 per person, per year – to support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit or charitable partner of their choice.

Thanks to their dedication, nearly $65,000 was donated through Cause Credits in 2025, multiplying the power of their time and passion.

Thank you to our WK volunteers for showing what it means to live our purpose – to create joy and connection and inspire gr-r-reat days – one community at a time.

