Motie Spins West Indies To Victory Over England At World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mumbai, India: Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie tore the heart out of England's much-vaunted middle order Wednesday as the West Indies won by 30 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Mumbai.

The West Indies scored 196-6 largely thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's brutal unbeaten 76 and some late hitting from Jason Holder.

In reply England were all out for 166 in 19 overs.

England made a brisk start to their chase before Motie, who varies between left-arm orthodox and wrist spin, bamboozled Tom Banton (2), Jacob Bethell (33) and captain Harry Brook (17) in a brilliant spell of 3-33.

It pegged back England from a comfortable 85-2 in the eighth over to 131-5 in the 14th when Brook departed.

Sam Curran kept them in the hunt with a brave unbeaten 43 off 30 balls before he ran out of partners.

It was the second win from two for the West Indies and puts them in pole position to qualify for the Super Eights from Group C.

West Indies captain Shai Hope paid tribute to Motie.

"He's one of the class bowlers that we've had for some time now," said Hope.

"He's just shown his class once again on the world stage. He's brought something else to his game and it's benefiting us a lot here in the middle overs."

England had begun their chase in perfect fashion when opener Phil Salt carted Jason Holder's first over for 24 with two sixes and three fours as they raced to 31-0 off 12 balls.

Salt fell for 30 in the fourth over, looping a catch to Rutherford when attempting another big hit, this time off Romario Shepherd.

England sped to 67-1 at the end of the six-over power play, with Jos Buttler on 15 and Bethell 20.

Buttler hit a six off Roston Chase but perished trying to repeat the damage, caught in the deep by Rovman Powell for 21.

When Motie captured the prize wicket of Brook in his final over to leave England 131-5, the damage had been done.

"Obviously, it's never nice to lose a game, but West Indies played outstandingly," said Brook.

"Everybody knows how much power they've got. If you're slightly off your line or length, then they manage to hit it for six."

Rutherford hits out

For the West Indies, sixth-wicket pair Rutherford, who hit seven sixes and two fours, and Jason Holder (33, four sixes, one four) hammered 61 in 32 balls in the dying overs.

"Once I trust my process and read the situation, I think once I'm in, I can always score in the end," said Rutherford who was named player of the match.

"So it was important for me to just have a clear mind and just play with more intent."

Jofra Archer was expensive again, taking 1-48 off his four overs, as the West Indies recovered aggressively from 8-2.

Chase hit spinner Will Jacks for three fours and Shimron Hetmyer joined in with a colossal six as the fifth over was despatched for 19 runs.

Hetmyer, on 23, top-edged Overton to Curran at fine leg and when Adil Rashid trapped Chase, on 34, for his 400th wicket in T20 internationals, the West indies were 77-4 in the 10th over.

Powell and Rutherford put on 50 in just 26 balls as the West Indies recovered to 127-4 after 14 overs.

Rutherford brought up his fifty in 29 balls with a four and a six off Overton.

Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers, taking a superb 2-16 off his four overs.