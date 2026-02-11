Qatar Participates In 6Th Global Conference On The Elimination Of Child Labour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Marrakesh, Morocco: The State of Qatar represented in the Ministry of Labour participated in the 6th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, which was held today in Marrakesh in the Kingdom of Morocco. A host of representatives from the International Labour Organization (ILO), governments, employers' and workers' organisations, civil society, and other key international stakeholders attended.

The State of Qatar's delegation was chaired by the Minister of Labour, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri.

The three-day conference, held from February 11 to 13, serves as a pivotal platform to strengthen international cooperation, fostering dialogue and collaboration among governments, regional and global institutions, civil society, and the private sector. It provides a forum for the exchange of evidence-based strategies, successful national experiences, and best practices in the global fight against child labour.

A central aim of the conference is to reinforce high-level political commitment and to encourage the integration of child labour concerns into national policies relating to development, education, social protection, and the labour market.

Discussions focus on key thematic priorities, including the promotion of quality, inclusive education and robust social protection systems, recognising these as essential safeguards against child exploitation.

Participants also explore sustainable, long-term solutions, emphasising the provision of decent work opportunities for adults and the promotion of local economic development, particularly in rural and vulnerable sectors, such as agriculture.