12 Grocery Items That Are Actually Cheaper At The Pharmacy

Image source: shutterstock

Most people write off the corner pharmacy as a“convenience tax.” Sure, if you shop blindly, that's true. But stores like CVS and Walgreens use the same“loss leader” strategy as the big guys. They slash prices on specific staples just to get you in the door for your prescriptions. If you ignore the overpriced junk and strictly cherry-pick the deals, that expensive pharmacy suddenly becomes the cheapest grocery store in town.

1. Milk

We mentioned this before, but it bears repeating: drugstores frequently sell milk at state-minimum prices to drive traffic. In many urban areas, a gallon of milk at CVS is a full dollar cheaper than at the grocery store down the block.

2. Eggs

During non-holiday weeks, drugstores often feature eggs as a doorbuster deal. It is common to see a dozen large eggs for $1.99 or less in the weekly circular, a price that supermarkets rarely match.

3. Cereal

Drugstores rotate General Mills and Kellogg's cereals on a strict sales cycle. You will almost always find a“select varieties” sale for $1.99 a box. Combined with digital coupons in the store app, you can often get cereal for under a dollar.

4. Soda and Beverages

The soda aisle in a pharmacy is a battlefield for Pepsi and Coke. They run aggressive“3 for $12” or“Buy 2 Get 1 Free” sales that consistently undercut grocery store pricing.

5. Laundry Detergent





Image source: shutterstock

Tide and Gain pods are frequent flyers in the drugstore weekly ad. Look for the smaller bags (12-16 count) on sale for $2.99 or $3.99. When stacked with a $1.00 manufacturer coupon found in the app, the price-per-load beats the bulk jugs at Walmart.

6. Paper Products (TP and Towels)

Store brands like Walgreens'“Complete Home” or CVS's“Total Home” paper products are often discounted heavily. You can frequently find packs of toilet paper or paper towels for under $3.00, providing a cheap restock option.

7. Makeup and Beauty

Drugstores are the undisputed kings of beauty rewards. By stacking store coupons (like CVS ExtraBucks) with manufacturer coupons, you can often get mascara, lipstick, and shampoo for free or even for a profit (moneymaker deals).

8. Vitamins and Supplements

Never buy vitamins at a grocery store. Drugstores run“Buy One Get One Free” (BOGO) deals on vitamins almost every week. Since vitamins are high-margin, this 50% effective discount is the standard price you should aim for.

9. Candy and Chocolate

Whether it is a Snickers bar or a bag of M&Ms, drugstores offer the lowest prices on single-serve and sharing-size candies, especially when using the“2 for $2” style promotions at the register.

10. Diapers

While warehouse clubs are great for bulk, drugstores are great for filling the gaps. When you combine“Spend $30 Get $10 Rewards” offers with diaper coupons, the cost per diaper can drop below the Costco price.

11. Seasonal Decor

The day after a holiday, drugstores slash seasonal inventory to 50% off immediately, then 75%, then 90%. They have less storage space than Walmart, so they must clear the floor fast. This is the best place to buy wrap, candy, and decor for next year.

12. Spices

Many drugstores have a“dollar section” or value aisle where basic spices like garlic powder, salt, and pepper are sold for $1.00 or $1.50. These are perfect for refilling your jars without paying $5.00 at the supermarket.

Maximizing the Rewards Loop

You have to work the rewards system. It's all about“rolling” your rewards. If you earn five bucks in rewards this week, use that to pay for next week's milk. Then earn more rewards on that purchase to pay for the week after. It creates this constant cycle of savings that regular grocery stores just don't give you.