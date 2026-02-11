Fifteen-Year-Old Clarisa Faces A Challenge Of Life And Faith And Finds Strength

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifteen-year-old Clarisa Sanchez navigates a crisis of faith, family struggles, troubled relationships, and personal growth in this compelling tale from Palmetto Publishing, exploring resilience and love amidst adversity.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standing Strong, the compelling sequel novel by Graze Mullens to Standing Ground, follows fifteen-year-old Clarisa Sanchez, a straight-A student from Juarez Middle School who is preparing for high school in Houston, Texas. As she works at the dunking booth during the St. Francis church festival with her younger sister, Maribel, Clarisa grapples with a crisis in her faith and overwhelming family responsibilities. With a baby brother to care for and a troubled relationship with her ex-boyfriend Israel, a gang member, her self-esteem is at an all-time low. Torn between her love for Israel and the need to protect her family, Clarisa faces life-altering decisions that will shape her future.

Clarisa's journey takes a dramatic turn when she witnesses Israel being violently forced out of his gang. This heart-wrenching moment leaves her questioning her faith and self-worth as she contemplates dropping out of school. After learning that her mother has lost her job, the family embarks on a long-overdue trip to Mexico to visit their grandmother, 'Buelita. This trip tests Clarisa's resilience as she encounters life-threatening situations, including a harrowing incident involving Maribel and a hurricane that threatens everyone's safety.

Amidst these trials, her special needs cousin, Esteban, emerges as an unexpected source of strength. Clarisa learns to navigate her fears and ultimately discovers a revival of her faith and inner resilience. Returning to Houston, she embraces her responsibilities, determined to support her family as she contemplates whether or not to pursue her education.

Key themes in Standing Strong include:

- The struggle for self-identity amidst family obligations

- The impact of love and relationships on personal growth

- The importance of faith and resilience in overcoming adversity

- The challenges of navigating life in a gang-influenced environment

- The power of choice in shaping one's future

Graze Mullens structures the narrative with a blend of chaotic reality, humor, and heartfelt moments, capturing the essence of family and faith. What choices will Clarisa make as she learns to balance love, family, and her dreams?

Standing Strong is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Facebook: Graze Mullens

Instagram: Graze Mullens

X: Graze Mullens

TikTok: Graze Mullens

YouTube: Graze Mullens

Website:

About the Author: Dr. Graze Mullens, a dedicated educator and author, grew up in Houston's Near Northside, a vibrant Latino community. With over 30 years of experience in public schools and universities, he has a deep connection to the culture and spirituality of his neighborhood. His novels, including Standing Strong, aim to inspire youth facing challenges in the barrio and beyond. Dr. Mullens believes in the transformative power of education and writes with the hope that his stories will resonate with students and teachers alike. Both novels include access to free educational resources for classroom use. He encourages perseverance, stating, Sigue luchando por el bien. El futuro es brillante!

Media Contact:...

Available for interviews: Author, Graze Mullens

Attachment

Standing Strong

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...