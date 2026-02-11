2026 BOW COLLECTIVE CONFERENCE TO FEATURE SIGNATURE PRAYER BREAKFAST UNITING FAITH AND LEADERSHIP IN DALLAS
The Prayer Breakfast was designed as a curated spiritual gathering that blended communal prayer with gospel music, creating space for restoration, gratitude, and growth. The program was emceed by Zakiya Larry Wolfe, CEO of Quest Media Group and included guided prayer segments, worship music, and a sermonette from Minister Deborah Washington, COO of Strategic Business Solutions.
Musical leadership throughout the Prayer Breakfast was provided by the DFW Mass Legacy Choir, whose performance punctuated key moments in the program. Known for revitalizing the traditional mass choir sound, the choir opened the breakfast and returned throughout the program to support prayer transitions and reflections.
“This Prayer Breakfast reflects the heart of the BOW Collective - grounding leadership and business in faith, humility, and service,” said Nic Cober, Founder of The BOW Collective.“It is not a side event, but a foundational experience.”
The BOW Collective Conference convened entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals seeking to integrate faith, leadership, and impact. Through worship experiences, practical programming, and community-building, the conference created space for both spiritual grounding and strategic growth.
ABOUT THE BOW COLLECTIVE
THE BOW COLLECTIVE,TM is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists" BOW members work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, BOW actively creates the pipeline of successful entrepreneurs by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.
