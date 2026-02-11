Niche Private Clients Appoints Claire Menni As Chartered Financial Planner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London & Newport, UK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche Private Clients, the specialist wealth management financial planning firm, has announced the appointment of Claire Menni as Chartered Financial Planner. The move signals a further strengthening of the firm's expertise in serving high-net-worth individuals and families across the UK.







Claire Menni joins Niche Private Clients as Chartered Financial Planner

Claire brings nearly two decades of experience in financial planning, having advised clients since 2006. She is both Chartered and Certified, and is STEP-qualified, with specialist expertise in trust and estate planning. Her career includes six years at a London-based media accountancy firm, where she worked closely with clients in the music and media industry.

Claire has a particular passion for supporting clients through complex and emotionally challenging periods, including bereavement and divorce. She works collaboratively with solicitors, accountants and other professional advisers to ensure clients receive joined-up, well-considered advice.

Aled Phillips for Niche Private Clients added:

“Claire's depth of experience, technical expertise and genuine care for clients make her a fantastic addition to our advisory team. She brings both professional rigour and a highly human approach to financial planning, which is central to how we work with our clients.”

Claire's appointment is part of a broader commitment by Niche Private Clients to remain a firm of choice for those seeking sophisticated, independent advice. By maintaining a high ratio of Chartered practitioners, the firm continues to differentiate itself from larger, more transactional wealth management groups.

Commenting on her appointment, Claire added:

“Niche Private Clients has a fantastic reputation for putting technical excellence at the heart of the client relationship. I am excited to join a team that shares my passion for high-quality advice whilst maintaining a great culture. I look forward to helping our clients navigate their financial complexities with clarity and confidence.”

About Niche Private Clients

Niche Private Clients is a UK-based financial planning firm specialising in advising high-net-worth individuals and families with complex financial affairs. The firm provides strategic, long-term financial planning, including investment, trust and estate planning, and works closely with trusted professional advisers to deliver discreet, joined-up advice tailored to each client's objectives and circumstances.

