Essilorluxottica: Q4/FY 2025 Results - Revenue Growing 18.4% In Q4 And 11.2% In The FY. Adj. Operating Margin At 16.0% In The FY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenuegrowing 18.4% in Q4 and 11.2% in the FY

Adj. operating margin1,2 at 16.0% in the FY



Group's revenue at Euro 28,491 million in the FY, +11.2% at constant exchange rates 1 , with Q4 at +18.4%

North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions all growing double digits in Q4 and FY

AI-glasses selling more than 7 million units in the FY, with all the regions and brands contributing

Nuance Audio's year-one closing on a promising tone, now available in 12 markets and 15k doors worldwide

Myopia management portfolio +22% in revenue worldwide, US on the blocks for a strong start

Adjusted 2 operating margin at 16.0% at constant exchange rates 1 , impacted by US tariffs and AI-glasses

Record free cash flow 4 at Euro 2.8 billion in the FY, Euro 400 million higher than 2024

Dividend proposed at Euro 4.00, offering a scrip dividend option New long-term outlook: on average, over the next five years, at constant exchange rates 1 , the Company is planning to deliver a solid growth of its total revenue and a broadly aligned growth of the adjusted 2 operating profit



Paris, France (February 11, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on February 11, 2026 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. These financial statements were audited by the Statutory Auditors whose audit report is in the process of being issued.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented:“This year marks a historic milestone: for the first time in EssilorLuxottica's history, we delivered annual double-digit sales growth at constant currency, following another record quarter in Q4, up 18.4%. In an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and despite headwinds from US tariffs, we reached record earnings, while making bold investments to advance our innovation agenda.

This sharp acceleration reflects the depth of our leadership across all our activities and our new categories, capable of generating sustained value for our stakeholders and for the industry as a whole. Our success in wearables is helping to propel the AI-glasses revolution, with our iconic brands being a powerful driver of demand. At the same time, our breakthroughs in medtech, myopia management and audiology are cementing our role as a leader across multiple frontiers.

We have every region and every business to thank for these results. Our teams have shown remarkable resilience and ability to embrace our new disruptive agenda. We are confident that this momentum will continue, confirming the strength and relevance of our vision and the excellence of our execution. While we confirm to be on track with the five-year outlook communicated in March 2022, today we're updating it. Looking ahead to the next five years, we are committed to delivering solid revenue growth, with the adjusted operating profit's pace broadly aligned, as we lead our Company decisively into its medtech transformation journey.”

Attachment

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE