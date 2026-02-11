403
SABG Awarded $28M Contract To Support USSF Space Electromagnetic Warfare (SEW) Operations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Strategic Alliance Business Group LLC (SABG) has been awarded a $28 million contract to provide critical support services to Combat Forces Command (CFC) and Mission Delta 3 (MD 3) for Space Electromagnetic Warfare (SEW) operations. This significant contract award expands SABG's partnership with the United States Space Force (USSF) and reinforces our commitment to protecting America's space domain capabilities.
Under this task order, SABG will provide comprehensive advisory and assistance services supporting the full spectrum of space operations including SEW, Space Domain Awareness (SDA), and Orbital Warfare (OW). Our team will deliver architectural and requirement development, technical and logistics analysis, intelligence support, system analysis, and programmatic expertise to ensure USSF forces can effectively generate, present, and sustain mission-critical capabilities across tactical, operational, and strategic levels.
This award represents a significant milestone for SABG as we continue expanding our support to the USSF's evolving mission requirements. Our proven expertise in program management, intelligence support, and mission operations positions us to deliver the specialized knowledge and technical excellence required for these critical national security operations.
About SABG
SABG is a privately-owned professional services company that is both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Women-Owned Small Business. We provide support to commercial and Federal Government customers in the areas of Program Management, Acquisition, and Strategic Planning; Mission Operations and Intelligence; and Logistics and Engineering.
About Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, nonprofit professional association dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force, U.S. Space Command, and national spacepower through advocacy, education, and industry engagement. SFA works to strengthen partnerships across government, industry, and academia to ensure the United States maintains its strategic advantage in space. Corporate membership opportunities are available at ussfa.
