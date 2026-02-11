Tungsten Market To Reach 177 Kilotons By 2031 At 4.65% CAGR, According To A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tungsten market growth is accelerating with the rising use of cemented-carbide cutting tools in automotive and aerospace manufacturing, where demand for higher machining accuracy, wear resistance, and longer tool life continues to increase alongside lightweight alloys and advanced composites.

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tungsten market

Tungsten Market Trends & Forecast

Shrinking Electronics Driving Advanced Interconnect Materials

As chip designs move to ever-smaller architectures, tungsten is becoming a preferred material for contacts and interconnects due to its stability at extreme scales. Leading semiconductor producers are expanding capacity and investing in next-generation deposition techniques, while new tungsten-based barrier materials are emerging through patent activity. The rise of advanced packaging, including stacked and modular chips, is further increasing tungsten usage per device, strengthening electronics as a long-term demand driver.

Military Shift Toward Tungsten-Based Penetration Systems

Defense programs are increasingly favoring tungsten-heavy alloys for armor-penetrating applications, largely to avoid the environmental and regulatory issues tied to alternative materials. Ongoing procurement programs and domestic qualification efforts across multiple countries are reinforcing demand. As stockpiling and replenishment efforts accelerate, availability in commercial channels is tightening, indirectly supporting pricing and longer delivery timelines

Segment ation Dynamics :

By Product Type

Foils

Ribbons

Wires

Tubes



By Product Form

Tungsten carbides

Tungsten alloys

Tungsten mill products

Tungsten chemicals

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and electronics

Machine tools and equipment

Other end users

Energy storage and batteries

Medical imaging and oncology

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Tungsten Companies



A.L.M.T. Corp. Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Avis Metal Industries Limited

Betek GmbH and Co. KG

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co.

Elmet Technologies

Global Tungsten and Powders

Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co.

H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH

International Metalworking Companies

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

Kennametal Inc.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Ormonde Mining plc

Plansee SE



QuesTek Innovations LLC

Sandvik AB Treibacher Industrie AG

Umicore N.V.

Wolf Minerals Ltd.

WOLFRAM Company JSC

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Regional Performance: Emerging Regions Supporting Incremental Supply Growth

North America continues to rely heavily on external supply, which has pushed governments and industry to invest in local refining and recycling initiatives. Upcoming mining projects in Canada are expected to ease supply risks, and growing automotive manufacturing activity in Mexico is lifting demand for carbide-based tooling across nearshored production lines.

Europe faces intense price pressure from imported materials, prompting a stronger focus on recycling and circular supply chains. Regulatory measures are accelerating investment in scrap-processing capacity, while geopolitical constraints have reshaped sourcing patterns toward alternative suppliers. Beyond these regions, smaller contributions from Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East provide incremental supply, with a handful of countries playing an increasingly visible role.

