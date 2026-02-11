Lincoln Tech Brings Career Training Opportunities To Levittown, PA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia campus relocation allows for additional program options in a new, larger facility.

Parsippany, NJ, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Tech, a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, will officially mark the relocation of its Philadelphia campus to a new, expanded facility in Levittown on Friday, February13th. The move, resulting from months of planning and buildouts, allows for continuation of existing programs in Automotive Service Technology, and for the addition of new training options for several growing skilled trades fields. The Levittown campus will be inaugurated with a ceremony and ribbon cutting beginning at 10 a.m.

DATE: Friday, February 13th, 2026

TIME: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Lincoln Tech's Levittown Campus

311 Veterans Highway

Levittown, PA 19056

EXPECTED GUESTS: - Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO



April Lupinacci, Levittown Campus President

Christopher Ruth, US Navy Veteran & Lincoln Tech Student

Frank Farry, Pennsylvania State Senator for District 6

Joe Hogan, Pennsylvania State Representative for District 142

Kristen Marcell, Pennsylvania State Representative for District 178

David Seckman, Executive Director or the Food Industry Technician Development Program Francisco Galindo, Lincoln Tech's AVP of Public Relations and Stakeholder Engagement

The new campus began welcoming students to class in August 2025. In addition to its Automotive program, Lincoln Tech now offers training to Philadelphia-area students in Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST), Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technology, and Welding Technology. Pennsylvania is projected to add more than 87,000 positions in these fields and the automotive industry by 2032*. Guests and members of the media will have the opportunity to tour the campus following the ribbon-cutting and see the training facilities for these programs firsthand.

“Employers in the immediate Philadelphia area, across the state of Pennsylvania, and even across the Delaware River in southern New Jersey consistently talk about a need for candidates with specialized technical skills,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO.“While our focus here in the Philadelphia area had been exclusively automotive and transportation, we're excited to now have the capacity to train essential workers in the electrical, HVAC and welding industries as well.”

The new location at 311 Veterans Highway in Levittown is just 15 minutes north of the Philadelphia campus. Lincoln Tech had provided career training at that campus for more than 60 years, part of the organization's history of 80 years serving students and employers nationwide.

The Levittown campus is a 90,000-square foot facility which can accommodate more than twice as many students as the previous Philadelphia campus. The campus is conveniently located at Exit 3 of Interstate 295. Nearly $13 million was invested in the buildout of the new location, including construction of classroom space and auto bays, welding booths, and HVAC and electrical training structures.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of February 10, 2026..

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

For more information, go to

