Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VALNEVA Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: January 31, 2026


2026-02-11 12:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: correction as of February 11, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

173,877,420
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		 189,766,949 Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares

Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares		 Between January 8 & January 30, 2026

Between January 12 & January 30, 2026		 189,642,627

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2026_02_11 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS January 31, 2026 EN_GN

MENAFN11022026004107003653ID1110728188



Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

