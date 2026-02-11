Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification Of Major Shareholdings


2026-02-11 11:16:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Effective February 9, 2026, the“Bonafide Investment Fund – Best Catches I” made a subscription in kind to the“Bonafide Investment Fund – HBC II”. Following the subscription in kind, the Bonafide Investment Fund – Best Catches I no longer holds shares in Hofseth Biocare ASA.

According to the information published on the website of the Oslo Stock Exchange, the total number of outstanding shares of Hofseth Biocare ASA currently amounts to 395,081,030.
Based on this figure, IFM Independent Fund Management AG will hold a total of 16.62% of the voting rights in Hofseth Biocare ASA as of February 9, 2026.

Please find attached the ESMA standard form for the notification of major holdings.

Attachment

  • esma-2015-1597_standard_form_for_major_holdings

