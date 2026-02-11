Notification Of Major Shareholdings
According to the information published on the website of the Oslo Stock Exchange, the total number of outstanding shares of Hofseth Biocare ASA currently amounts to 395,081,030.
Based on this figure, IFM Independent Fund Management AG will hold a total of 16.62% of the voting rights in Hofseth Biocare ASA as of February 9, 2026.
Please find attached the ESMA standard form for the notification of major holdings.
esma-2015-1597_standard_form_for_major_holdings
Legal Disclaimer:
