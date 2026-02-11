T20 WC: All The Stats From Australia's Thumping Win Over Ireland In Group B

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Feb 11 (IANS) Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa delivered a clinical bowling masterclass, taking four wickets each, as Australia registered a dominating 67-run win against Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 182, Ireland were bowled out for 115 in 16.5 overs. Captain Paul Stirling retired hurt after facing just one ball, dealing an early blow to the chase. Ellis struck in the third over and went on to take three wickets in seven balls, while Zampa struck in early as Ireland were five wickets down in just 45 runs in the chase. After a poor start, Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell added 46 runs, but the defeat was inevitable as both fell due to the mounting pressure of the required run rate.

Earlier, a 61-run partnership between Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis lifted Australia to 182/6 after early setbacks. Travis Head was run out early, while Josh Inglis (37 off 17) and Cameron Green (21 off 11) provided a brisk start with a 49-run stand. Renshaw made 37, and Stoinis added 45 to set up a competitive total, which the bowlers defended comfortably.

Here's a look at all the key stats from the Australia vs Ireland match:

3- This was the 3rd occasion when Travis Head led Australia in T20Is. Before this match, he captained Australia v England in Cardiff in 2024 and against Pakistan in Lahore last month. Lost on both occasions.

115- Ireland recorded their lowest total against Australia. Their previous lowest was 123 for 7 in Colombo in September 2012.

4/12 - Nathan Ellis (4/12) recorded the best bowling figures for Australia v Ireland. The previous record was in the name of Shane Watson, who took 3/26 in Colombo in Sep 2012.

4 - Number of times when Adam Zampa(4/23) took 4 or more wickets in an innings for Australia in T20Is. The 2nd time in the T20WC.

40- The number of wickets claimed by Adam Zampa in the World Cup. To date, he has played 22 T20WC matches and taken 40 wickets at an avg of 12.9.

67- Australia beat Ireland by 67 runs. This was the 2nd biggest win margin for Australia in the T20WC. Their biggest victory came against Sri Lanka when they beat them by 81 runs in Bridgetown in 2010.